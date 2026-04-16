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‘It wasn’t very nice’ - Ex-Chelsea star laments difficulty leaving his family behind after Chelsea exit

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 14:45 - 16 April 2026
Ex-Chelsea star laments difficulty leaving his family
Veteran defender Thiago Silva has opened up about the emotional difficulty of leaving Chelsea for Brazil, admitting the separation from his family was harder than he anticipated.
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The 41-year-old is back in England as his current club, Porto, prepares to face Nottingham Forest in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final, with the tie finely poised at 1-1. 

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The return to English soil has brought back memories of his time in London, a period he describes as both successful and emotionally challenging.

Silva enjoyed a decorated four-year spell at Stamford Bridge, culminating in a Champions League victory under Thomas Tuchel in 2021. 

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Silva opens up about his family

Silva’s subsequent move back to his boyhood club, Fluminense, in 2024 was bittersweet. The defender revealed that being away from his family, who remained in London, took a significant toll. 

This ultimately led to his decision to join Porto last December, bringing him closer to them once again.

Fluminense defender Thiago Silva (Credit: Chelsea FC)
Fluminense defender Thiago Silva (Credit: Chelsea FC)

"Chelsea was a really important time in my career," Silva stated. "These were very important decisions in my life. Going back to Brazil, leaving my family in London, it wasn’t very nice. 

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“I missed them immensely and I thought it would be easier. The decision to return to Europe was also to be closer to them."

For now, his focus is firmly on Porto's crucial match against Forest. With his career winding down, Silva is determined to add more silverware to his collection.

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