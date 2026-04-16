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‘The AFN president is worse than NFF president’ - Fans react to Ofili's failed nationality change

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 15:46 - 16 April 2026
Fans react to Ofili's failed nationality change
Nigerians have taken to social media to vent their frustration following the news of Favour Ofili's failed nationality change.
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According to a released statement, the World Athletics Nationality Review Panel rejected Ofili's application to switch her national allegiance from Nigeria to Turkey.

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The Nigerian and world record holder had declared her intention in May 2025 to represent Turkey. 

This decision was motivated by her reported dissatisfaction with the perceived lack of competence within the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

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Fans' reaction to Ofili’s denied request

The decision by the World Athletics Nationality Review Panel to deny Ofili's request to switch allegiance has caused a reaction on social media.

Following the news shared in X by Osasu Obayiuwana, a fan responded, “The AFN president is worse than the NFF president.”

Another fan reacted, “Demonic Nigeria won't let you grow, still won't let you. People will understand why Igbos tried to get out of the British evil contraption. They kill dreams.”

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One fan responded, "9ja, the nation that kills its young figuratively and physically!”

Favour Ofili, switching nationalities to Turkey fails. Image: Imago
Favour Ofili, switching nationalities to Turkey fails. Image: Imago

A fan wrote, “A very evil and vindictive government. They’ll not provide the necessary resources you need to succeed. They’ll not provide the environment for you to succeed.

“But when you decide to rid yourself of their shackles, they become active and frustrate your effort. Satanic people.”

Another fan replied, "Nigeria is bad and evil.. See the efforts being taken by our government to block her success."

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