‘Shut up and close your mouth’ - Vincius lashes out at Bellingham in intense moment following UCL exit
With the aggregate score tied at 4-4 and the match seemingly headed for extra time, the turning point came in the 86th minute.
Real Madrid substitute Eduardo Camavinga received a second yellow card for delaying a free-kick, having been booked less than ten minutes earlier for a shirt pull on Jamal Musiala.
Michael Olise sealed the victory for the German side deep into stoppage time, securing their place in the semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain.
Vinicius and Bellingham in heated moment
For Real Madrid, however, the final whistle only intensified their anger. Even before Camavinga's dismissal, tensions were high.
In the 83rd minute, Vinicius went on a solo run but was dispossessed by Dayot Upamecano after a poor touch, ignoring a frustrated Bellingham who had made a run into space.
The Brazilian was caught on camera shouting at his English teammate, "What do you want? Shut up and close your mouth."
After the match, several Madrid players, led by Antonio Rudiger and Vinicius Junior, surrounded referee Slavko Vincic.
Guler, despite scoring two brilliant goals, had to be restrained by staff as he yelled at the Slovenian official.
Vincic responded by showing the Turkish youngster a red card. The protests persisted in the tunnel, where unused substitute Dani Carvajal was also observed shouting at the referee, "It's your f*g fault."