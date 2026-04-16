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‘Shut up and close your mouth’ - Vincius lashes out at Bellingham in intense moment following UCL exit

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 14:59 - 16 April 2026
Vincius lashes out at Bellingham
Real Madrid's Champions League campaign ended in turmoil on Wednesday night as they were eliminated by Bayern Munich in a match marred by on-field arguments, a pivotal late red card, and furious post-game confrontations with the referee.
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With the aggregate score tied at 4-4 and the match seemingly headed for extra time, the turning point came in the 86th minute. 

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Real Madrid substitute Eduardo Camavinga received a second yellow card for delaying a free-kick, having been booked less than ten minutes earlier for a shirt pull on Jamal Musiala.

Michael Olise sealed the victory for the German side deep into stoppage time, securing their place in the semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain. 

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Vinicius and Bellingham in heated moment

For Real Madrid, however, the final whistle only intensified their anger. Even before Camavinga's dismissal, tensions were high.

Vinicius looking frustrated || imago
Vinicius looking frustrated || imago

In the 83rd minute, Vinicius went on a solo run but was dispossessed by Dayot Upamecano after a poor touch, ignoring a frustrated Bellingham who had made a run into space. 

The Brazilian was caught on camera shouting at his English teammate, "What do you want? Shut up and close your mouth."

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After the match, several Madrid players, led by Antonio Rudiger and Vinicius Junior, surrounded referee Slavko Vincic. 

Jude Bellingham || imago
Jude Bellingham || imago

Guler, despite scoring two brilliant goals, had to be restrained by staff as he yelled at the Slovenian official. 

Vincic responded by showing the Turkish youngster a red card. The protests persisted in the tunnel, where unused substitute Dani Carvajal was also observed shouting at the referee, "It's your f*g fault."

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