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Sporting CP captain slams Arsenal's "boring" tactics after Champions League exit

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 15:10 - 16 April 2026
Sporting CP captain slams Arsenal's "boring" tactics
Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand did not hold back in his assessment of Arsenal's performance, labelling their approach "boring" after the Gunners eliminated his side from the Champions League.
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Arsenal advanced to the Champions League semi-finals for the second straight year, securing their progression with a goalless draw that protected their 1-0 first-leg lead. 

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Despite the historic achievement for Mikel Arteta's team, the match itself was not entertaining for the fans. 

Sporting's best chance to level the tie came when Geny Catamo struck the post. However, the Portuguese champions found it difficult to build any sustained pressure as the hosts repeatedly slowed the game down, disrupting any potential momentum.

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Hjulmand slams Arsenal's frustrating tactics

The Danish midfielder criticised the frequent stoppages and lack of rhythm at the Emirates Stadium, which he believes spoiled the quarter-final contest.

The stop-start nature of the second leg was a clear source of frustration for the visitors, who felt they were denied the chance to implement their attacking style. 

Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand || Imago
Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand || Imago

Hjulmand was particularly critical of the constant interruptions and their effect on the match as a spectacle.

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"I think it was an even game today," the Denmark international stated. "The impact of the first game that we lost made it more difficult... But the game had low intensity and no rhythm, zero goals, and I would say boring. 

“I think a lot stops during the game, so we couldn’t get the rhythm that we wanted to. A little bit boring.”

Arsenal players celebrating qualifying for semi-final || Imago
Arsenal players celebrating qualifying for semi-final || Imago

"If I was a viewer from outside, 0-0, also the first game 1-0, it’s not the way Sporting wants to show itself," he added. 

"We want to score goals, create chances, and we didn’t do it today. During the game, I felt a lot of stops, especially during set-pieces, and it takes a lot of time out of the game. 

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“When we did get the rhythm, we did create a lot of chances, especially in the first half. But in the end, we didn’t create enough to win the game, to be honest.”

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