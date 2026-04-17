'He would love to come back' – Ex-Man Utd star backs Ademola Lookman for Premier League return

Louis Saha says Ademola Lookman would welcome a return to the Premier League.

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes Ademola Lookman still has unfinished business in the Premier League and would welcome a return in the future.

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The Super Eagles forward has rebuilt his reputation in Europe after a difficult spell in England, first rediscovering his form at Atalanta before earning a move to Atletico Madrid.

Lookman permanently joined RB Leipzig from Everton in July 2019 for £22.5 million on a five-year contract after a successful 2018 loan spell.

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Despite scoring on his debut, he struggled for playing time and was loaned to Fulham in 2020 after failing to start a league game in his second season.

In August 2022, he joined Atalanta from RB Leipzig for an estimated €15m on a four-year contract. In January, Atletico Madrid signed the Super Eagles star in a deal worth up to €40 million.

What Saha said

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Saha pointed to Lookman’s transformation in Italy as the turning point in his career, highlighting how confidence and consistency helped unlock his potential.

“Things were not going well for Ademola Lookman in the Premier League, but as soon as he went to Italy things started to gel,” Saha said via BetVictor

He added, “The Premier League is still the biggest attraction, and I’m sure that he would love to come back, maybe to one of the top four.

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Saha also praised Lookman’s all-round development, describing him as a far more complete player than during his earlier Premier League stint.