Aston Villa surpass Chelsea’s European record to set up Super Eagles-heavy clash

Birmingham-based side Aston Villa have surpassed Chelsea's European record

Aston Villa have etched their name into European history after a dominant display in the Europa League, setting up an exciting semi-final clash packed with Nigerian talent.

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The Villans’ latest achievement also adds to iconic Spanish manager Unai Emery’s glowing European CV.

Villa break Chelsea’s long-standing Europa League record

Under the guidance of Unai Emery, Aston Villa swept aside Bologna with a commanding 4-0 second-leg victory, sealing a 7-1 aggregate triumph.

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That result marked their ninth consecutive win in the Europa League, a new record for an English club in the competition. In doing so, Villa surpassed the previous benchmark set by Chelsea, who had recorded eight straight victories between 2013 and 2018.

The achievement further highlights Emery’s pedigree in European competitions. The Spaniard has now reached the semi-finals of the tournament on multiple occasions with different clubs, famously winning three consecutive titles with Sevilla and lifting the trophy again with Villarreal in 2021.

Super Eagles stars await in semi-final showdown

Aston Villa’s reward is a high-stakes semi-final clash against Nottingham Forest, a side boasting Nigerian internationals Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi.

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The encounter promises to be a thrilling battle, with both teams eyeing a place in the final. For Villa, it represents another step in their impressive European campaign, while Forest will be eager to make their own mark with the added influence of their Super Eagles stars.