Nigerian-born Arsenal star accused of 'persistent nonchalance' amidst poor form

The Hale End product has reportedly drawn major criticism as he struggles for form

Ethan Nwaneri is facing growing scrutiny during his loan spell in France, with reports questioning his attitude and impact at Olympique de Marseille.

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The Super Eagles-eligible teenage talent, once seen as an exciting addition, now finds himself struggling for relevance.

Limited minutes and criticism from within

Since arriving on loan from Arsenal in January, Nwaneri’s playing time has steadily declined. Despite a promising start that included a goal on his debut, the 18-year-old has not started a match in over two months.

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Reports suggest his struggles go beyond tactical decisions, with concerns raised over a “persistent impression of nonchalance” in his performances.

Interestingly, his loan deal includes a clause tied to minutes played, meaning Marseille actually pay less the more he features, yet he has still been overlooked.

The situation has been further complicated by managerial instability. Nwaneri initially joined to work under Roberto De Zerbi, but the Italian’s unexpected departure disrupted plans, leaving the youngster to rebuild his standing under new boss Habib Beye.

Nwaneri's return to Arsenal looks inevitable

Under Beye, Nwaneri has struggled to regain trust, even missing out on opportunities when key players were unavailable.

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Notably, he was overlooked for selection against Monaco despite the absence of Mason Greenwood, with the manager opting for alternative options instead.

With his influence waning and confidence seemingly dented, it now appears increasingly likely that Nwaneri will return to Arsenal at the end of the season.