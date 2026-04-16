Advertisement

Nigerian-born Arsenal star accused of 'persistent nonchalance' amidst poor form

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:07 - 16 April 2026
The Hale End product has reportedly drawn major criticism as he struggles for form
Advertisement

Ethan Nwaneri is facing growing scrutiny during his loan spell in France, with reports questioning his attitude and impact at Olympique de Marseille.

Advertisement

The Super Eagles-eligible teenage talent, once seen as an exciting addition, now finds himself struggling for relevance.

Limited minutes and criticism from within

Since arriving on loan from Arsenal in January, Nwaneri’s playing time has steadily declined. Despite a promising start that included a goal on his debut, the 18-year-old has not started a match in over two months.

Advertisement

Reports suggest his struggles go beyond tactical decisions, with concerns raised over a “persistent impression of nonchalance” in his performances.

Interestingly, his loan deal includes a clause tied to minutes played, meaning Marseille actually pay less the more he features, yet he has still been overlooked.

The situation has been further complicated by managerial instability. Nwaneri initially joined to work under Roberto De Zerbi, but the Italian’s unexpected departure disrupted plans, leaving the youngster to rebuild his standing under new boss Habib Beye.

Nwaneri's return to Arsenal looks inevitable

Under Beye, Nwaneri has struggled to regain trust, even missing out on opportunities when key players were unavailable.

Advertisement

Notably, he was overlooked for selection against Monaco despite the absence of Mason Greenwood, with the manager opting for alternative options instead.

With his influence waning and confidence seemingly dented, it now appears increasingly likely that Nwaneri will return to Arsenal at the end of the season.

For a player once heralded as one of the brightest young prospects in English football, this loan spell has become a challenging learning curve—one that could shape the next phase of his development.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Victor Boniface | Image: Imago
Football
17.04.2026
‘We're not ruling any player out, not even Victor’ — Boniface offered hope by Werder Bremen boss
Best striker - Ex-Man Utd star urges The Red Devils to sign Victor Osimhen
Football
17.04.2026
Best striker - Ex-Man Utd star urges The Red Devils to sign Victor Osimhen
‘Football is not always fair’ — Barcelona star laments loss to Lookman’s Atletico Madrid
Football
17.04.2026
‘Football is not always fair’ — Barcelona star laments loss to Lookman’s Atletico Madrid
Chelsea
Football
17.04.2026
Chelsea co-owner signals change in strategy after recent comments from Enzo and Cucurella
Javier Ortega was shot and killed during a local match (Picture: JamPress)
Football
17.04.2026
Referee shot dead during football match
UCL: Ademola Lookman snubbed from best XI despite heroics against Barcelona
Football
17.04.2026
UCL: Ademola Lookman snubbed from best XI despite heroics against Barcelona