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‘Keep Eric Chelle’ – Ex-Super Eagles star praises coach’s impact on Nigerian football

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 06:46 - 05 June 2026
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Former Nigerian international Eric Ejiofor has thrown his support behind Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle, urging the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to maintain faith in the Franco-Malian tactician following his impressive start in charge of the national team.

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Ejiofor's comments come in the wake of Nigeria's entertaining 2-2 draw against Poland in Warsaw, a result that further extended the Super Eagles' unbeaten run under Chelle and reinforced growing optimism about the team's direction.

Ejiofor praises Chelle's influence

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Speaking on Brila FM, the former defender commended Chelle for introducing a more attractive style of football while also creating opportunities for emerging talents to showcase their abilities on the international stage.

According to Ejiofor, one of the coach's biggest achievements has been his willingness to look beyond established stars and integrate promising players from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) into the national team setup.

He said, "I really think the NFF must keep Eric Chelle as Super Eagles head coach. He has made significant changes to our football, and the team now plays a more attractive style. We are seeing young players get opportunities, and that is important for the future of Nigerian football."

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Since taking charge of the three-time African champions, Chelle has overseen a remarkable turnaround in performances and results.

The Super Eagles are currently unbeaten in their last 12 matches in regulation time.

Across his tenure, Chelle has guided Nigeria through 26 matches, recording 16 victories, nine draws and just one defeat.

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