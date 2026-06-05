‘I was too tired’ – Poland hero opens up after late goal stuns Super Eagles

Poland defender explained calm reaction after stunning equaliser against Nigeria

Poland defender Przemysław Wiśniewski has revealed why he barely celebrated after scoring a spectacular late equaliser against Nigeria in Wednesday's international friendly in Warsaw.

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The centre-back rescued a 2-2 draw for the hosts with a remarkable long-range strike in the closing moments of the match, denying the Super Eagles victory in a thrilling contest at the PGE Narodowy Stadium.

The goal, which sailed beyond Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, sparked wild celebrations among Polish supporters but prompted only a restrained response from the unlikely goalscorer.

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Fatigue and shock behind celebration

Speaking after the game, Wiśniewski admitted that exhaustion and disbelief played a major role in his muted reaction.

The defender explained that scoring is a rare occurrence for him, making the moment even more unexpected.

He said, "I didn't have a planned celebration because I don't score often. I just struck the ball, and it went in. It was pure instinct."

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The defender revealed that the intensity of the match had left him physically drained by the time he found the net in stoppage time.

"I was fatigued in the 90th minute, so I wasn't inclined to run around. I simply raised my hands. I'm delighted to have scored my first goal for Poland in this way," he added.

The goal was Wiśniewski's first international career goal since making his debut in a World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands in September 2025.

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Despite the quality of the strike, the defender joked that fans should not expect similar goals regularly.

"I don't know if I'll be able to repeat it anytime soon. I don't score goals like that even in training," he said.