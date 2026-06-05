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Chelsea put 4 players up for sale as Alonso rebuild begins

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:07 - 05 June 2026
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Chelsea are open to selling several players this summer ahead of Xabi Alonso's arrival at Stamford Bridge.
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Alejandro Garnacho could be the first exit from Chelsea, as soon as Alonso begins his tenure as Blues boss.

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The Argentina international joined Chelsea from Manchester United last summer in a £40m deal, hoping to revive his career at the club he supported as a boy.

Garnacho in action for Chelsea|| Imago
Garnacho in action for Chelsea|| Imago

However, Garnacho endured a frustrating campaign, starting just 14 Premier League games and scoring only once as he struggled for consistent minutes.

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Chelsea set for massive fire sale for Xabi Alonso

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have identified Garnacho, goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, defender Axel Disasi, and one of Liam Delap, Marc Guiu, or Nicolas Jackson as players who are either likely or possible departures this summer.

The club are understood to be willing to show greater patience with £52m signing Jamie Gittens, whose debut season was heavily disrupted by injuries.

Axel Disasi . Photo Credit: Chelsea
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While Chelsea are open to bids for several squad members, Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella have both been heavily linked with exits but are not for sale at this stage.

Fernandez is keen to leave amid reported interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid, but the Blues would demand in excess of £120m to let the midfielder go.

Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro, Estevao Willian, Moises Caicedo and Josh Acheampong are not for sale under any circumstances.

Other possible exits include Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana, Andrey Santos, Mamadou Sarr, and Tosin Adarabioyo as Alonso prepares to stamp his authority on the squad.

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