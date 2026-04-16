Lionel Messi reportedly sued by disgruntled event organisers

Former Barcelona and PSG star Lionel Messi is set for a legal battle after being named as part of an ongoing lawsuit

Lionel Messi is facing legal trouble after a Miami-based events company filed a lawsuit accusing the global superstar of breaching a lucrative agreement tied to Argentina’s international friendlies.

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The case, which also involves the Argentine Football Association, could have major financial implications.

Promoter claims Messi absence cost millions

The lawsuit was filed by VID, a company specialising in sports and entertainment events, which claims it lost significant revenue after Messi failed to play in a high-profile friendly against Venezuela.

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According to the agreement, VID had secured exclusive rights to organise Argentina’s exhibition matches against Venezuela and Puerto Rico in a deal reportedly worth around $7 million. A key clause required Messi to feature for at least 30 minutes in both matches unless he was injured.

However, Messi did not play in the Venezuela fixture in Miami, instead watching from the stands despite being present at the stadium.

His absence, the promoter argues, directly impacted attendance and commercial returns, as his participation was considered the main attraction.

Disputed matches and broken promises

The controversy deepened when Messi returned to action the following day for Inter Miami, scoring twice in an MLS match, further fuelling the promoter’s claims.

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Although he later featured in the Puerto Rico friendly, additional issues arose when that match was moved from Chicago to Florida, allegedly causing further financial losses exceeding $1 million.

VID also claims that promises of future compensation, reportedly involving exhibition matches in China, were never fulfilled. As a result, the company is seeking damages for fraud and breach of contract, setting the stage for a potentially lengthy legal battle.