Osimhen as important as Mbappe and Kane, says Galatasaray boss

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has been compared to superstars Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane

Victor Osimhen has been described as indispensable to Galatasaray by head coach Okan Buruk, who placed the Nigerian striker in the same bracket as Europe’s elite forwards.

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The comparison comes as the club carefully manages his return from injury ahead of a decisive title run-in.

Buruk compares Osimhen to Mbappe and Kane

Speaking after training, Buruk was open about Osimhen’s importance, likening his influence to that of Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid and Harry Kane at Bayern Munich.

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“This is Victor Osimhen’s third injury. Some players are extremely important to their teams. Just as Mbappé is for Real Madrid, and Harry Kane is for Bayern Munich, Osimhen is equally vital for Galatasaray,” he said.

Despite this being the striker’s third injury setback, Buruk stressed that such challenges are part of the demands placed on top performers.

He also took responsibility for the team’s recent dip in form, where they dropped five points in three matches, but maintained full confidence in his squad’s ability to secure a fourth consecutive league title.

Injury return offers timely boost for title push

Osimhen has already returned to training as Galatasaray prepare for their clash against Gençlerbirliği, although the club is expected to take a cautious approach with his fitness.

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A late decision will be made on his involvement, with the high-profile derby against Fenerbahce looming next.

The Nigerian striker has been in impressive form this season, registering 12 goals and four assists in 19 league appearances, along with seven goals in the Champions League.

His contributions have been central to Galatasaray’s position at the top of the table, where they currently hold a narrow lead.