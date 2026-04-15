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‘It's your fault’ - Ex-Turkish star blames Galatasaray's poor form on Buruk’s dependency on Osimhen

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:38 - 15 April 2026
Ex-Turkish star blames Galatasaray's poor form on Buruk’s
Former Turkish youth international Erman Toroğlu has attributed Galatasaray's recent dip in form to manager Okan Buruk, citing the team's excessive dependence on the injured Victor Osimhen.
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Osimhen has been sidelined since suffering an arm injury during the second leg of Galatasaray's Champions League match against Liverpool at Anfield in March.

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Without their star striker, the Istanbul giants have faltered, securing only one victory in their last three league games. 

This run includes a 2-1 loss to Trabzonspor, a 3-1 win against Göztepe, and a disappointing 1-1 draw with Kocaelispor.

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Toroğlu blames Buruk

Speaking to Habersarikirmizi, Toroğlu delivered a scathing critique of Buruk's management, arguing that the coach failed to build a team capable of performing without its key player.

"There was Icardi, there was Osimhen, there was Okan Buruk. Now, Osimhen is gone, Okan Buruk is gone. It's that simple," Toroğlu stated. 

Okan Buruk, Galatasaray manager || Imago
Okan Buruk, Galatasaray manager || Imago

"If you're stuck with just one player in such a large squad, it's your fault. Okan Buruk couldn't manage this team. Osimhen was managing you on the field."

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Toroğlu also pointed to Buruk's handling of Mauro Icardi, suggesting the Argentine striker's poor form was a result of inconsistent playing time and feeling marginalised.

"You tried to bring Icardi on in the 89th minute because Osimhen was there, and you alienated him. You did this, you did that, but your team just didn't perform," he added.

Victor Osimhen || Imago
Victor Osimhen || Imago

There is good news on the horizon for Galatasaray, however, as Osimhen has returned to training and is nearing a first-team comeback before the end of the month. 

The Nigerian international is reportedly targeting the crucial derby against Fenerbahçe for his return and could even feature in the squad for the preceding match against Gençlerbirliği.

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Osimhen's return would be a significant boost for Buruk's side as they aim to get their title challenge back on track after dropping crucial points recently.

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