‘We need you' – Galatasaray boss reportedly begs Osimhen to return early after fractured arm

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has reportedly made a plea to Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen as his side suffers the Nigerian's absence

Victor Osimhen has become the centre of attention at Galatasaray, with the club desperately pushing for his early return from injury.

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As the 2025/26 Super Lig title race tightens, the Turkish giants are feeling the full weight of the absence of Osimhen’s goals.

Buruk’s emotional plea amid title pressure

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has reportedly made a direct appeal to Osimhen, urging him to return sooner than planned despite not being fully fit.

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“I know you are not fully fit, but we need you. Do not leave us alone in these critical weeks,” Buruk reportedly said, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

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The club has dropped five points in recent weeks, including a defeat to Trabzonspor and a draw with Kocaelispor, allowing rivals to close the gap. With just five matches left, every point now carries massive significance.

Galatasaray’s medical team is reportedly accelerating Osimhen’s recovery process, with hopes he could feature earlier than expected, possibly even before the crucial derby against Fenerbahce.

Attack struggles expose Osimhen’s importance

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The Nigerian striker’s absence has laid bare Galatasaray’s attacking limitations. Without his presence, the team has struggled to maintain consistency across league, cup, and European competitions.

Even ex-top scorer Mauro Icardi has failed to fill the void, with the forward recently dropped after a string of underwhelming performances. His limited impact in recent matches has only reinforced how crucial Osimhen is to the team’s attacking structure.

Despite the setbacks, belief remains within the squad. Buruk has reminded his players that the title is still within reach, insisting the race is far from over.