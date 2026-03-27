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‘I would prefer him going to Saudi Arabia’ - Super Eagles legend advises Salah on next destination

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 16:24 - 27 March 2026
Sodje advises Salah
Former Nigerian international defender Sam Sodje has advised Mohamed Salah to consider a move to Saudi Arabia as the Egyptian star prepares to depart Liverpool at the end of the season.
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Earlier this week, it was announced that Salah's renowned nine-year period with the Reds will end when the current season concludes. 

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Although the Egyptian still had a year remaining on his contract, he reached a mutual agreement with the club to depart following the 2025/2026 campaign. 

The prolific winger is expected to leave Anfield, sparking interest from clubs across Europe, Major League Soccer, and the Saudi Pro League, where he has been a long-term target.

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Sodje’s advice to Salah

In an interview with Footy-Africa, Sodje suggested that Salah's next step will depend entirely on his personal ambitions at this stage of his career.

"It depends on his mentality. Does he still want to go and compete at the highest level? Does he want to stay in Europe, or does he just want to go and relax and get more money?" Sodje commented.

Efe Sodje, Super Eagles legend || Getty
Efe Sodje, Super Eagles legend || Getty

However, the former Super Eagles player recommended that the ex-Roma forward prioritize the significant financial security offered by a move to the Middle East.

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"If you ask me, because of the life after sport that I know, I would prefer him going to Saudi Arabia to make some more money," Sodje stated. "But that is a personal decision."

Sodje also supported the timing of Salah's departure, asserting that the forward has given his best to Liverpool and will leave with his legacy secure.

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool star || Imago
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool star || Imago

"No, no, I think it’s perfectly right. I think he has given his best, and I think the club as well, they understand where he is," he said. "There’s nothing wrong with him saying it now."

"The fans will miss him, the Premier League will miss him, but I don’t think he has any bad blood. I think he’s going at the right time. It’s always nice to go on a high, and I think he’s going on a high."

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This season, the 33-year-old Salah has contributed 10 goals and nine assists in 34 appearances across all competitions. 

As the summer transfer window approaches, the Liverpool icon faces a crucial decision regarding the final chapter of his illustrious career.

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