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‘He was part of the best front three in world football’ - Klopp pays tribute to Mohamed Salah following exit announcement
Salah announced earlier this week that his celebrated nine-year tenure with the Reds will conclude at the end of the season.
The Egyptian had one year left on his contract but had a mutual agreement with the club to leave after the 2025/2026 campaign.
This news comes two years after Klopp himself stepped down from his managerial role, having worked closely with Salah for seven seasons.
Klopp speaks on Salah’s departure
Klopp, who is back in England for a charity legends match between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, shared his thoughts with The Anfield Wrap. He revealed that he and Salah had exchanged text messages earlier in the week.
"I know he can only enjoy it if he wins and he scores," Klopp said, wishing his former player success for the remainder of the season.
"I really hope on the last match day you will all have a smile on your face and all be happy and thankful you were part of one of the most incredible careers we will be a part of."
Reflecting on their time together, during which they secured both the Premier League and Champions League titles, Klopp described the partnership as a "joy" and a "challenge".
He added, "It was hard work from both sides, it was an incredible outcome, it was pretty much everything."
The German manager praised Salah's phenomenal record, stating, "I am pretty sure there was a day in Mo's life where he dreamt of something like that.
“I couldn't imagine that something like this was possible—the numbers he produced, the performances he showed, some of them will be unmatched forever."
"He was part of the best front three in world football for a long time—the one with the most numbers. That says something."
Klopp recalled Salah's initial concerns about his role in the team, which was undergoing a significant rebuild.
"When we signed him, I remember he asked me, 'Where will I play?'" Klopp recounted. "I said, 'Your position, right wing.' He said, 'But Sadio Mane is playing there. ' I said, 'Don't you think he could play left wing?' He was really worried about if he would play."
Salah played 349 matches under Klopp, scoring an impressive 211 goals after joining from Roma in 2017 for £36.5 million.