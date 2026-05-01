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‘VAR, where are you’ - Emery slams officials for "huge mistake" in Anderson's "ankle-breaker" tackle

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:12 - 01 May 2026
Emery slams officials for "huge mistake"
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has furiously demanded an explanation from VAR officials following what he described as a "huge mistake" during his team's Europa League semi-final clash.
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Emery was incensed after reviewing a tackle by Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson on striker Ollie Watkins during the first-leg match at the City Ground, which Villa lost 1-0.

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The incident saw Forest midfielder Anderson go over the top of the ball, with his studs connecting with Watkins' ankle. 

However, the VAR official opted not to recommend a pitch-side review for the referee, and Anderson escaped without punishment.

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Emery hits out at VAR

While Emery praised the on-field performance of Portuguese referee Joao Pinheiro, he directed his anger squarely at VAR official Tiago Martins for failing to intervene.

"Fantastic, the referee, fantastic. But the VAR is so, so bad," Emery told TNT Sports. "It’s a clear red card – I don’t understand why the VAR is not calling the referee because it’s so clear. And it’s very, very important."

The Villa boss continued his tirade, expressing disbelief at the lack of action. "It’s a huge, huge mistake. VAR is responsible. I watched it back – wow. Huge. He could break his ankle. 

Unai Emery || Image credit: Imago
Unai Emery || Image credit: Imago
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“VAR – where are you? Please. It is your responsibility; we are professionals. You are doing very bad work because it was so clear to everybody. I respect the referees always, but VAR, I don't understand. It’s not fair."

"The VAR has a huge responsibility, and he must give us an explanation," he added. "It is crazy!"

Emery reiterated his call for accountability, insisting that the decision could have significantly altered the outcome of the tie.

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