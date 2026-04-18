Gout Gout: South Sudanese-Australian teen pulls Usain Bolt move to win Australian U20 100m title

Gout Gout, the teenage sprinting sensation of South Sudanese descent, channelled Usain Bolt by celebrating with 20 metres to go as he clocked 10.21 seconds to win the Australian U20 100m title in Brisbane.

He was second at the halfway mark, and still had time to wave to the crowd before crossing the finish line. That is just life at the moment for Gout Gout.

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The 18-year-old South Sudanese-Australian sprint sensation successfully defended his Australian U20 100m title on Saturday at the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre in Brisbane, clocking 10.21 seconds (+0.5m/s) in a performance that was as much spectacle as it was sport.

With 20 metres to go, Gout waved goodbye to his rivals in a stunning display of dominance as the Brisbane stadium came to a standstill to watch the highly anticipated race.

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The Usain Bolt, who had early cautioned the youngster comparisons are no longer just flattery, they are becoming inevitable.

Second at 50m, first at the finish line

Gout was second after the first 50 metres, but stormed over the top to easily clear the field to the point he could even offer a wave to the crowd before crossing the finish line in 10.21 seconds.

It was a moment of pure theatre from a teenager who is rapidly becoming one of the most exciting athletes on the planet.

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A sub-10 second time may have been left on the track alongside the celebration, but few seemed to mind. The result sees Gout qualify for the World Junior Championships, which has been his target since making the decision to skip this year's Commonwealth Games.

Gout Gout 🇦🇺 clocks 10.21s (0.5) to win the Australian U20 100m title in Brisbane.



He celebrated with 20 metres to go.pic.twitter.com/cSzfYkoPoq — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) April 18, 2026

Coming off the greatest week in Australian sprinting history

Saturday's victory arrived in the wake of what many are already calling the most astonishing individual performance in the history of Australian athletics.

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Last week, Gout ran 19.67 seconds in the 200m at the national athletics championships at Sydney Olympic Park to become the first Australian to legally break the 20-second mark over the distance.

Usain Bolt

In doing so, he blitzed Usain Bolt's under-20 time of 19.93 seconds set in 2004 to claim the world record in the age group. That time placed him 16th on the world all-time list, not just among juniors, but among every sprinter who has ever lived.

Turning around and defending his U20 100m title just six days later, with a wave to the crowd at the finish, spoke volumes about his mental fortitude and physical gifts.