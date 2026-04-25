Advertisement

My wife's question made me stay - Bruno Fernandes reveals reason for not leaving Man United

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:21 - 25 April 2026
Bruno Fernandes reveals reason for not leaving Man United
Bruno Fernandes has revealed the reason he decided to stay back at Manchester United despite huge offers to leave the club.
Advertisement

At the end of the last campaign, the midfielder was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro-League and was close to leaving Old Trafford.

Advertisement

However, he decided to stay back despite the club informing him that they would not block a move to Saudi Pro-League side Al Hilal. 

Having decided to stay with the Red Devils, the Portuguese player has been crucial to their push for Champions League qualification. 

He is now close to breaking the Premier League assists record and is also a strong contender for the PFA Player of the Season award.

Advertisement

Fernandes speaks on why he stayed at United

Fernandes has previously expressed the "hurt" he felt, given the substantial nature of the offer, as reported by the BBC.

Ultimately, after discussions with his family, he chose to stay—a decision reminiscent of Rooney's own choice to remain at the club in 2010 amid interest from Europe's elite.

Bruno Fernandes in action || Imago
Bruno Fernandes in action || Imago
Advertisement

"I stayed because I thought I still had something that I could give back to the club," Fernandes explained

"The words of my wife were like, 'Have you achieved your dreams? Have you achieved everything you wanted?' 

“That small thing she said made me understand that she's on the same page as me. Let's keep trying and see where this takes me."

Bruno Fernandes has been outstanding for Manchester United Imago
Bruno Fernandes has been outstanding for Manchester United Imago

The midfielder also expressed a desire to help lift the team after a difficult period. "I didn't want to leave the club at the point where we were struggling," he stated. "Staying this long at Man Utd isn't for everyone."

Advertisement

With one year remaining on his contract, Fernandes's future remains a topic of discussion.  For now, his determination to win major trophies—a feat Rooney accomplished multiple times—remains his driving force.

"I want to win the Premier League," Bruno Fernandes declared. "I want to win the Champions League. I never hide from that."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Fulham vs Aston Villa: Cottagers earn slim win without Iwobi to keep European dreams alive
Football
25.04.2026
Fulham vs Aston Villa: Cottagers earn slim win without Iwobi to keep European dreams alive
We need you — Arteta challenges Bukayo Saka to lead Arsenal to title glory
Football
25.04.2026
We need you — Arteta challenges Bukayo Saka to lead Arsenal to title glory
BAL's Sahara Conference Tips Off in Morocco with Strong Opening Night
Other Sports
25.04.2026
BAL's Sahara Conference Tips Off in Morocco with Strong Opening Night
Chelsea vs Leeds Prediction and Betting Tips: Beleaguered Blues Meet Preening Peacocks In FA Cup Semifinal Showdown
Betting Tips
25.04.2026
Chelsea vs Leeds Prediction and Betting Tips: Beleaguered Blues Meet Preening Peacocks In FA Cup Semifinal Showdown
FA Cup Semifinal: Chelsea vs Leeds preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Match Previews
25.04.2026
FA Cup Semifinal: Chelsea vs Leeds preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool || Image credit: Imago
Premier League
25.04.2026
‘Not what we wanted’ – Van Dijk reveals Liverpool’s new season target