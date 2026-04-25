My wife's question made me stay - Bruno Fernandes reveals reason for not leaving Man United

Bruno Fernandes has revealed the reason he decided to stay back at Manchester United despite huge offers to leave the club.

At the end of the last campaign, the midfielder was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro-League and was close to leaving Old Trafford.

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However, he decided to stay back despite the club informing him that they would not block a move to Saudi Pro-League side Al Hilal.

Having decided to stay with the Red Devils, the Portuguese player has been crucial to their push for Champions League qualification.

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Fernandes speaks on why he stayed at United

Fernandes has previously expressed the "hurt" he felt, given the substantial nature of the offer, as reported by the BBC.

Ultimately, after discussions with his family, he chose to stay—a decision reminiscent of Rooney's own choice to remain at the club in 2010 amid interest from Europe's elite.

Bruno Fernandes in action || Imago

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"I stayed because I thought I still had something that I could give back to the club," Fernandes explained.

"The words of my wife were like, 'Have you achieved your dreams? Have you achieved everything you wanted?'

“That small thing she said made me understand that she's on the same page as me. Let's keep trying and see where this takes me."

Bruno Fernandes has been outstanding for Manchester United Imago

The midfielder also expressed a desire to help lift the team after a difficult period. "I didn't want to leave the club at the point where we were struggling," he stated. "Staying this long at Man Utd isn't for everyone."

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With one year remaining on his contract, Fernandes's future remains a topic of discussion. For now, his determination to win major trophies—a feat Rooney accomplished multiple times—remains his driving force.