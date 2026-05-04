Advertisement

Arsenal legend Ian Wright claims Okocha was not loved enough 

Joba Ogunwale
Joba Ogunwale 16:14 - 04 May 2026
‘I wasn't taught how to play football' - Super Eagles legend Okocha opens up on his career
Jay-jay Okocha against Arsenal in the Premier League.
Ian Wright says Austin Jay-Jay Okocha did not get much love while he was active as a professional footballer. 
Advertisement

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has said that Austin Jay-Jay Okocha was not rated highly enough in his playing days.

Advertisement

Arsenal legend Wright says Okocha is underrated

Okocha was one of the most gifted players to ever play the beautiful game, earning the nickname “So good they named him twice".

The former Super Eagles star was known for his trickery and dribbling with the ball, many times leaving his opponents embarrassed. However, despite his genius, Wright believes Okocha was underrated as a player. 

Advertisement

The former England international revealed this on the We Are The Overlap channel after each of the Stick To Football crew was asked to name the most underrated Premier League player of all time. 

Responding to the question, Wright said, “Jay-Jay Okocha. He should have got much more love, Bolton.” 

When asked for the second time, Wright once again named Okocha, while another member of the crew also echoed the same sentiment. 

Advertisement

Okocha in the Premier League

Okocha was a cult hero during the four years he spent in the Premier League. The ex-Fenerbahçe man arrived in the Premier League in the summer of 2022 after signing for Bolton from Paris Saint-Germain. 

Nigeria's Jay Jay Okocha was a joy to watch at Bolton in the Premier League.

Okocha became an instant fan favourite, helping the club avoid relegation in his first season. He also led the Trotters to the League Cup final in 2004, although Bolton lost to Middlesbrough. 

Advertisement

The former Super Eagles captain made 124 league appearances for the Trotters and was part of a formidable Bolton side that also included Youri Djorkaeff and Ivan Campo. 

In his 124 league appearances, Okocha scored 14 league goals and registered 16 assists before leaving as Bolton’s greatest ever player to play at their home stadium, as per a fan vote. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips: Nearly Men Clash At The Emirates In High Stakes Champions League Semifinal
Betting Tips
04.05.2026
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips: Nearly Men Clash At The Emirates In High Stakes Champions League Semifinal
Chelsea interim coach contrasts Rosenior despite Awoniyi dampening European ambition
Football
04.05.2026
Chelsea interim coach contrasts Rosenior despite Awoniyi dampening European ambition
Awoniyi brace stuns Chelsea: Nottingham Forest relegation survival odds after 3-1 win
Premier League
04.05.2026
‘Broken club’ – Liverpool legend tears into Chelsea after embarrassing home loss
Awoniyi brace stuns Chelsea: Nottingham Forest relegation survival odds after 3-1 win
Football
04.05.2026
Awoniyi stuns Chelsea: What his brace means for the relegation race — Can Forest actually stay up?
Chelsea vs Ntt'm Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi highlights people responsible for beating Blues
Football
04.05.2026
Chelsea vs Ntt'm Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi highlights people responsible for beating Blues
Fabregas gives a hint on Premier League return
Premier League
04.05.2026
Fabregas gives a hint on Premier League return amid Chelsea link