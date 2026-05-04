Arsenal legend Ian Wright claims Okocha was not loved enough 

Ian Wright says Austin Jay-Jay Okocha did not get much love while he was active as a professional footballer.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has said that Austin Jay-Jay Okocha was not rated highly enough in his playing days.

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Arsenal legend Wright says Okocha is underrated

Okocha was one of the most gifted players to ever play the beautiful game, earning the nickname “So good they named him twice".

The former Super Eagles star was known for his trickery and dribbling with the ball, many times leaving his opponents embarrassed. However, despite his genius, Wright believes Okocha was underrated as a player.

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"I think I'm up there!" 🙋‍♂️



So… who’s the most underrated Premier League player? 👀 🌟 pic.twitter.com/TjZceGAFGy — The Overlap (@WeAreTheOverlap) May 1, 2026

The former England international revealed this on the We Are The Overlap channel after each of the Stick To Football crew was asked to name the most underrated Premier League player of all time.

Responding to the question, Wright said, “Jay-Jay Okocha. He should have got much more love, Bolton.”

When asked for the second time, Wright once again named Okocha, while another member of the crew also echoed the same sentiment.

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Okocha in the Premier League

Okocha was a cult hero during the four years he spent in the Premier League. The ex-Fenerbahçe man arrived in the Premier League in the summer of 2022 after signing for Bolton from Paris Saint-Germain.

Nigeria's Jay Jay Okocha was a joy to watch at Bolton in the Premier League.

Okocha became an instant fan favourite, helping the club avoid relegation in his first season. He also led the Trotters to the League Cup final in 2004, although Bolton lost to Middlesbrough.

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The former Super Eagles captain made 124 league appearances for the Trotters and was part of a formidable Bolton side that also included Youri Djorkaeff and Ivan Campo.