Advertisement

Diego Simeone clashes with Arsenal's sporting director in heated touchline row

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:48 - 06 May 2026
Diego Simeone clashes with Arsenal's sporting director
Tensions flared on the touchline as Diego Simeone had to be separated from a former long-time colleague, Andre Berta, now with Arsenal, during the heated final moments of their Champions League semi-final.
Advertisement

The incident occurred in stoppage time as Arsenal secured a narrow victory over Atletico Madrid, sending them to their first Champions League final in two decades.

Advertisement

Bukayo Saka's goal just before halftime, a rebound finish, proved to be the decisive strike that gave Arsenal the advantage in the tie. 

As the match drew to a close, frustrations mounted both on the field and in the technical areas. 

Advertisement

Simeone and Berta heated clash

The most notable clash involved Atletico's fiery manager, Simeone, and Arsenal’s sporting director Berta, according to reports.

With his team's hopes of European glory fading, Simeone's agitation was palpable. His frustration boiled over when he spotted Arsenal's sporting director, Andrea Berta, near the pitch.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone|| Image credit: Imago
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone || Image credit: Imago

After watching most of the match from the directors' box, Berta made his way down to the touchline for the final, tense minutes. 

Advertisement

Dressed in a suit, he was seen gesturing towards the referee and tapping his watch, urging for the final whistle.

Arsenal new sporting director Andrea Berta
Arsenal new sporting director Andrea Berta

Upon seeing his former colleague, Simeone confronted Berta and shoved him. The fourth official and staff from both benches quickly intervened to separate the two men.

Moments later, the referee blew for full-time, confirming Arsenal's 1-0 win on the night and a 2-1 aggregate victory. 

The final whistle triggered jubilant celebrations among the Arsenal players, staff, and supporters as they secured their place in the Budapest final at the end of May.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Big mistake - Former Super Eagles coach slams Simeone over Lookman substitution
Football
06.05.2026
Big mistake - Former Super Eagles coach slams Simeone over Lookman substitution
Bayern vs PSG: Arsenal fans have chosen their UCL final opponent after Atletico Madrid win.
Football
06.05.2026
Bayern vs PSG: 'Merge the squads' — Arsenal fans have chosen their UCL final opponent
Arteta apologises to his team for picking the same XI
Football
06.05.2026
‘I told the player, I'm sorry’ - Arteta apologises to his team for picking the same XI against Atletico
Doku sends defiant title message to Arsenal
Premier League
06.05.2026
‘We are going to fight until the end’ - Doku sends defiant title message to Arsenal after Man City slip-up
Saka reflects on scoring decisive goal
Football
06.05.2026
‘I just try to stay alive’ - Saka reflects on scoring decisive goal to send Arsenal to UCL final
UCL: This is their year, for sure — Wayne Rooney picks team to win trophy
Football
06.05.2026
UCL: This is their year, for sure — Wayne Rooney picks team to win trophy