Diego Simeone clashes with Arsenal's sporting director in heated touchline row

Tensions flared on the touchline as Diego Simeone had to be separated from a former long-time colleague, Andre Berta, now with Arsenal, during the heated final moments of their Champions League semi-final.

The incident occurred in stoppage time as Arsenal secured a narrow victory over Atletico Madrid, sending them to their first Champions League final in two decades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bukayo Saka's goal just before halftime, a rebound finish, proved to be the decisive strike that gave Arsenal the advantage in the tie.

As the match drew to a close, frustrations mounted both on the field and in the technical areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Simeone and Berta heated clash

The most notable clash involved Atletico's fiery manager, Simeone, and Arsenal’s sporting director Berta, according to reports.

With his team's hopes of European glory fading, Simeone's agitation was palpable. His frustration boiled over when he spotted Arsenal's sporting director, Andrea Berta, near the pitch.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone || Image credit: Imago

After watching most of the match from the directors' box, Berta made his way down to the touchline for the final, tense minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dressed in a suit, he was seen gesturing towards the referee and tapping his watch, urging for the final whistle.

Arsenal new sporting director Andrea Berta

Upon seeing his former colleague, Simeone confronted Berta and shoved him. The fourth official and staff from both benches quickly intervened to separate the two men.

Moments later, the referee blew for full-time, confirming Arsenal's 1-0 win on the night and a 2-1 aggregate victory.

The final whistle triggered jubilant celebrations among the Arsenal players, staff, and supporters as they secured their place in the Budapest final at the end of May.

Advertisement