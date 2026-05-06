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Bruna Rotta, 28, reveals she’s pregnant for 20-year-old Brazilian footballer months after split from Real Madrid star

David Ben
David Ben 17:48 - 06 May 2026
Bruna Rotta, 28, reveals she’s pregnant for 20-year-old Brazilian footballer months after split from Real Madrid star
The ex-girlfriend of the Real Madrid is expecting a baby with a footballer seven years her junior.
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Brazilian fitness influencer Bruna Rotta, 27, and her partner, Brazilian footballer Kauã Elias, have announced they are expecting their first child together.

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The couple shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, May 6, through a joint post featuring an intimate video in which Elias is seen gently cradling Rotta’s growing baby bump.

The announcement was accompanied by the biblical quote: “Love never fails — 1 Corinthians 13:8.”

Kauã Elias and Bruna Rotta's pregnancy announcement | Instagram
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Elias, who celebrated his 20th birthday in March 2026, is a promising young talent currently playing for Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk.

Kauã Elias of Shakhtar Donestsk | IMAGO

The pair officially confirmed their relationship only a few months ago after weeks of public speculation. At the time, Rotta highlighted her partner’s affectionate and caring nature on social media, also displaying a large promise ring.

Their romance has progressed rapidly. The couple has been together for approximately five months, and just weeks before the pregnancy announcement, Rotta revealed she had relocated to Ukraine to live with Elias.

Bruna Rotta and Rodrygo's whirlwind romance

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Rotta first rose to prominence through her previous high-profile relationship with Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes.

Bruna Rotta and Rodrygo broke up in 2025

The two began dating in September 2024 and were together for roughly one year.

Bruna Rotta at the Santiago Bernabeu

During that period, she lived in Spain to support him, and their relationship was frequently documented on social media. The couple parted ways in August 2025.

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Brazilian star Rodrygo | IMAGO

The split was officially described as amicable, but fans pointed to a cryptic post about love from Bruna, while unverified online speculation also linked the breakup to alleged tensions involving a close friend.

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