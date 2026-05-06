Advertisement

Simeone concedes defeat, questions future after Champions League exit to Arsenal

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 18:39 - 06 May 2026
Simeone concedes defeat, questions future
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone admitted his team could not match Arsenal's financial power and questioned his own future after a heartbreaking Champions League semi-final exit at the Emirates Stadium.
Advertisement

Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano, a solitary first-half goal from Bukayo Saka was enough to secure a 1-0 victory for the Gunners, sending them to their first Champions League final since 2006.

Advertisement

Atletico struggled to create clear chances throughout the match, with forward Ademola Lookman, who had just returned from injury, having a quiet game before being substituted for Alexander Sorloth in the 57th minute.

The exit leaves the Spanish side with no trophy this season after their recent failure in the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad.

Advertisement

What Simeone said

In his post-match press conference, Simeone was candid about the gap between the two clubs, suggesting Arsenal's superior financial resources were a key factor in their success.

"There’s nothing to say; we’re out," the Argentine manager stated. "We congratulate Arsenal; they competed well, and they have a team and a coach that I like. 

“They follow a consistent approach, with significant financial resources that allow them to compete at this level, so congratulations."

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone || Imago
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone || Imago
Advertisement

Simeone, who has guided Atletico to two Champions League finals since taking charge in 2011, both ending in defeat, appeared dejected by another near miss. 

When asked if he had the strength to mount another challenge next season, his response was blunt: "No, not right now. Definitely not right now."

For Arsenal, the victory keeps their hopes of a historic double alive. Mikel Arteta's side is also in a strong position in the Premier League, holding a five-point lead over Manchester City as they chase their first league title since 2004.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
How planned €400 million bid for Messi made Barcelona broke — Former president reveals
Football
06.05.2026
How planned €400 million bid for Messi made Barcelona broke — Former president reveals
Casemiro makes decision on Man Utd U-turn amid red-hot form
Football
06.05.2026
Casemiro makes decision on Man Utd U-turn amid red-hot form
How planned €400 million bid for Messi made Barcelona broke — Former president reveals
Football
06.05.2026
How planned €400 million bid for Messi made Barcelona broke — Former president reveals
Man United halt Rashford integration to the team
Premier League
06.05.2026
No way back - Man United not planning Rashford return amid Barcelona transfer doubts
Simeone concedes defeat, questions future
Football
06.05.2026
Simeone concedes defeat, questions future after Champions League exit to Arsenal
Arsenal move to tie down Arteta with new deal
Premier League
06.05.2026
Arsenal move to tie down Arteta with new deal