Simeone concedes defeat, questions future after Champions League exit to Arsenal

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone admitted his team could not match Arsenal's financial power and questioned his own future after a heartbreaking Champions League semi-final exit at the Emirates Stadium.

Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano, a solitary first-half goal from Bukayo Saka was enough to secure a 1-0 victory for the Gunners, sending them to their first Champions League final since 2006.

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Atletico struggled to create clear chances throughout the match, with forward Ademola Lookman, who had just returned from injury, having a quiet game before being substituted for Alexander Sorloth in the 57th minute.

The exit leaves the Spanish side with no trophy this season after their recent failure in the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad.

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What Simeone said

In his post-match press conference, Simeone was candid about the gap between the two clubs, suggesting Arsenal's superior financial resources were a key factor in their success.

"There’s nothing to say; we’re out," the Argentine manager stated. "We congratulate Arsenal; they competed well, and they have a team and a coach that I like.

“They follow a consistent approach, with significant financial resources that allow them to compete at this level, so congratulations."

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone || Imago

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Simeone, who has guided Atletico to two Champions League finals since taking charge in 2011, both ending in defeat, appeared dejected by another near miss.

When asked if he had the strength to mount another challenge next season, his response was blunt: "No, not right now. Definitely not right now."