Arsenal receive Bruno Guimaraes boost from Newcastle boss

Arsenal have received a huge boost in their hunt for Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal have been handed fresh encouragement in their pursuit of Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes after manager Eddie Howe admitted he cannot guarantee the Brazilian will remain at St James' Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Gunners have been heavily linked with the midfielder in recent days as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

Howe refuses to rule out Guimaraes exit

Speaking after Newcastle's pre-season draw with Gateshead, Howe acknowledged the ongoing speculation surrounding Guimaraes but stopped short of insisting the midfielder would stay.

The Newcastle boss revealed he has held several private conversations with the Brazil international before, during and after the 2026 World Cup, although he declined to disclose their contents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I've had some really good conversations with him before the World Cup, during the World Cup and after the World Cup," Howe said.

"What we speak about has to remain private, but he's just a great player, a great person. I don't know what's going to happen with Bruno's future. That's for other people to speculate about. They are conversations that I'm not part of."

Newcastle desperate to keep captain

Despite his uncertainty, Howe made it clear that everyone at Newcastle wants Guimaraes to remain at the club.

The Magpies have already seen two key players leave this summer, with Anthony Gordon joining Barcelona and Sandro Tonali completing a move to Tottenham Hotspur, making the potential departure of their captain an even greater concern.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Howe described Guimaraes as an outstanding leader on and off the pitch and reiterated the club's admiration for the midfielder.

"Bruno is the captain of our football club. He's been an unbelievable player and person all through the time we have worked together," he said. "I speak on behalf of everyone at the football club. We absolutely love him and, of course, everyone will want him to stay."