Advertisement

Arsenal receive Bruno Guimaraes boost from Newcastle boss

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:35 - 25 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Arsenal vs Newcastle in Premier League action
Arsenal have received a huge boost in their hunt for Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes
Advertisement

Arsenal have been handed fresh encouragement in their pursuit of Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes after manager Eddie Howe admitted he cannot guarantee the Brazilian will remain at St James' Park.

Advertisement

The Gunners have been heavily linked with the midfielder in recent days as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

Howe refuses to rule out Guimaraes exit

Speaking after Newcastle's pre-season draw with Gateshead, Howe acknowledged the ongoing speculation surrounding Guimaraes but stopped short of insisting the midfielder would stay.

The Newcastle boss revealed he has held several private conversations with the Brazil international before, during and after the 2026 World Cup, although he declined to disclose their contents.

Advertisement

"I've had some really good conversations with him before the World Cup, during the World Cup and after the World Cup," Howe said.

"What we speak about has to remain private, but he's just a great player, a great person. I don't know what's going to happen with Bruno's future. That's for other people to speculate about. They are conversations that I'm not part of."

Newcastle desperate to keep captain

Despite his uncertainty, Howe made it clear that everyone at Newcastle wants Guimaraes to remain at the club.

The Magpies have already seen two key players leave this summer, with Anthony Gordon joining Barcelona and Sandro Tonali completing a move to Tottenham Hotspur, making the potential departure of their captain an even greater concern.

Advertisement

Howe described Guimaraes as an outstanding leader on and off the pitch and reiterated the club's admiration for the midfielder.

"Bruno is the captain of our football club. He's been an unbelievable player and person all through the time we have worked together," he said. "I speak on behalf of everyone at the football club. We absolutely love him and, of course, everyone will want him to stay."

Newcastle will begin their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on August 23, although uncertainty continues to surround the future of their influential skipper.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Ex-Man United Amorim highlights poor pressing from AC Milan players
Football
26.07.2026
Ex-Man United Amorim highlights poor pressing from AC Milan players
Lando Norris wins Hungarian Grand Prix: Full Race Results
Other Sports
26.07.2026
Lando Norris wins Hungarian Grand Prix: Full Race Results
'He is a top coach' – Courtois welcomes Belgium's new manager
2026 FIFA World Cup
26.07.2026
'He is a top coach' – Courtois welcomes Belgium's new manager
Playing for Nigeria comes with pressure – Toni Payne sends Strong WAFCON title warning
Super Falcons
26.07.2026
Playing for Nigeria comes with pressure – Toni Payne sends Strong WAFCON title warning
'He is lying' – Spain star responds to Argentina coach as FIFA probe continues
2026 FIFA World Cup
26.07.2026
'He is lying' – Spain star responds to Argentina coach as FIFA probe continues
Chelsea legend urges Liam Delap to leave Stamford Bridge to revive career
Premier League
26.07.2026
Chelsea legend urges Liam Delap to leave Stamford Bridge to revive career