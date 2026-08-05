Chelsea News: 4 defenders up for sale as Alonso trims bloated backline

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has identified 4 players to sell this summer.

In the wake of a shaky pre-season run, Chelsea boss Alonso is desperate to sort out his defence ahead of the new season.

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Maxence Lacroix transfer from Crystal Palace for £52 million has added yet another defender to the Blues' backline, bringing the club's tally of senior central defenders to double figures.

Excitement is already building over a potential partnership between Lacroix and Levi Colwill, with the duo expected to be the first-choice pairing for Alonso.

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Alonso ready to sell 4 Chelsea players

Asked in a press conference how many central defenders he wants in his squad, Alonso delivered a blunt response:

"Four or five. Is that accurate enough?"

Colwill and Lacroix are guaranteed to remain key figures, while Wesley Fofana is also expected to stay due to his high wages and difficulty finding a buyer.

However, Chelsea are now actively listening to offers for Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Mamadou Sarr.

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Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile of Chelsea. (Photo Credit: Chelsea/X)

Adarabioyo may remain at the club due to his relatively modest salary and Premier League experience, but he will be used as a squad player.

A potential exit for Chalobah to Italian outfit Como is close after both parties agreed on a fee.

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