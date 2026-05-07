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Is Lookman even better than Garnacho? — Poor semi-final showing draws heavy criticism

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:10 - 07 May 2026
Ademola Lookman was far from his best as Atletico Madrid were knocked out by Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League.
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Ademola Lookman failed to fire for Diego Simeone's men as they lost 2-1 on aggregate to Arsenal.

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The Nigerian forward endured a frustrating two-legged tie, most notably missing a big chance in the first leg that could have given Atletico a vital advantage.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Bukayo Saka robs Ademola Lookman a place in UCL history

Across both matches, Lookman struggled to influence the game, failing to replicatee his performance in the previous round against Barcelona.

The display against Arsenal saw Lookman come under heavy criticsm, with some fans even comparing him to Chelsea flop Alejandro Garnacho.

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Here are some posts of fans criticising Lookman's performance against Arsenal

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