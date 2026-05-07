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Is Lookman even better than Garnacho? — Poor semi-final showing draws heavy criticism
Ademola Lookman was far from his best as Atletico Madrid were knocked out by Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League.
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The Nigerian forward endured a frustrating two-legged tie, most notably missing a big chance in the first leg that could have given Atletico a vital advantage.
Across both matches, Lookman struggled to influence the game, failing to replicatee his performance in the previous round against Barcelona.
The display against Arsenal saw Lookman come under heavy criticsm, with some fans even comparing him to Chelsea flop Alejandro Garnacho.
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Here are some posts of fans criticising Lookman's performance against Arsenal
Ademola Lookman over these 2 legs has been the worst winger I’ve seen all season and I have to watch Garnacho and Neto every week— Will (@willreyner) May 5, 2026
ADEMOLA LOOKMAN WTF IS THIS??— Nuel (@LfcNuel) April 29, 2026
pic.twitter.com/O6bl0yB6Ca
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You can see why and how Lookman failed in the Premier league— Alen 🇸🇮 (@UtdAlen) May 5, 2026
Lookman tonight pic.twitter.com/7UXIgj5rdq— Kam #8🏁 (@Culturecams) May 5, 2026
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