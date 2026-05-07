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Senegal suffer World Cup blow as veteran star sustains season-ending injury

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 20:00 - 07 May 2026
Senegal's hopes for the 2026 World Cup have taken a huge blow with the news of an injury to a star player
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The Senegalese national team has been rocked by news that captain Kalidou Koulibaly will miss the remainder of the domestic season with Al Hilal due to a persistent training injury.

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With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just over a month away, the veteran defender’s availability for the global showpiece is now shrouded in deep uncertainty.

Major blow for Al Hilal as Koulibaly suffers injury

Koulibaly, who suffered the injury during a training session nearly a month ago, has been officially ruled out of his club’s final four matches of the campaign.

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This includes the highly anticipated King’s Cup final and a high-stakes clash against domestic rivals Al Nassr.

Medical reports indicate that his physical condition simply does not allow for a return before the end of the current Saudi Pro League season, leaving Al Hilal without their defensive anchor during the most critical stretch of the year.

Uncertainty for the Lions of Teranga

While the club season is effectively over for Koulibaly, the primary concern lies with the Senegal national team as they finalise preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

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The Lions of Teranga have been drawn into a formidable Group I alongside France, Norway, and Iraq, and losing their experienced leader would be a catastrophic blow to their hopes of a deep run.

While the national team's medical staff remains hopeful that a gradual recovery is possible in the coming weeks, the ticking clock until the tournament begins has fans and officials on high alert.

The defender’s fitness will be monitored daily as the deposed African champions face the daunting prospect of competing on the global stage without their talismanic captain.

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