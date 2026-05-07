Mbappe spotted laughing after fight sent Real Madrid teammate to the hospital

Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid reputation took another hit after the French star was spotted laughing while leaving the club's training ground amidst chaos in the team

Real Madrid’s dressing room has reportedly descended into chaos following a string of violent training ground altercations between senior stars.

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As Fede Valverde was rushed to the hospital for stitches, star forward Kylian Mbappé further fuelled fan frustration by leaving the facility in fits of laughter.

Real Madrid stars come to loggerheads at Valdebebas

The tension at Real Madrid’s training ground reached a breaking point this week after two separate fights erupted within forty-eight hours.

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While Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni "nearly came to blows" on Wednesday, a far more serious incident occurred on Thursday in the dressing room.

The altercation turned physical, resulting in Valverde falling and hitting his head on a table, which required an immediate trip to the hospital for stitches.

The severity of the divide prompted General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez to hold an emergency "crisis meeting" at Valdebebas, keeping every player on-site, including a returning Valverde, in a desperate bid to restore order before this weekend’s El Clásico.

Mbappé’s laughter sparks outrage

Despite the sombre atmosphere following the team meeting, Kylian Mbappé did little to help his deteriorating image among the Madridistas.

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The Frenchman was filmed by El Chiringuito driving away from the facility in fits of laughter, a move seen by many as a blatant lack of respect for his injured teammate and the club’s current turmoil.

After what was supposedly a tense day at #RealMadrid, Kylian Mbappe left the training ground in a perfectly good mood. pic.twitter.com/nPC5c9M5LN — Football España (@footballespana_) May 7, 2026

This latest controversy follows a "romantic getaway" to Sardinia with girlfriend Ester Exposito, from which Mbappé returned via private jet just 12 minutes before Madrid’s recent match against Espanyol.

With an online "Mbappe OUT" petition surpassing 28 million signatures, the forward's popularity has hit an all-time low.