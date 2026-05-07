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Official: Real Madrid’s Valverde to miss El Clasico after fight with Tchouameni

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 21:38 - 07 May 2026
Los Blancos will be without Federico Valverde after the Uruguayan midfielder was involved in a fight with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni
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Real Madrid has confirmed that Fede Valverde will miss this Sunday's crucial El Clasico against Barcelona after being diagnosed with a head injury following a violent altercation with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.

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The Uruguayan midfielder’s forced absence comes at a catastrophic moment for Los Blancos, who must win to prevent Barcelona from mathematically securing the La Liga title.

Medical protocol and disciplinary action announced by Real Madrid

Following extensive tests conducted by the Real Madrid Medical Services, Valverde has been diagnosed with a head injury and ordered to remain at rest for 10 to 14 days.

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While the club noted that the player is currently in good condition at home, the mandatory medical protocol officially rules him out of the season-defining trip to the Camp Nou.

In a swift response to the violence, the club has also launched formal disciplinary proceedings against both Valverde and Tchouaméni.

An official statement clarified, “The club will announce the outcome of both cases in due course, once the corresponding internal procedures have been completed.”

Real Madrid undergoing dressing room crisis

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The physical confrontation reportedly stems from a simmering feud that began with a heated argument over a training ground foul on Wednesday.

Tensions escalated dramatically the following morning when Valverde allegedly refused to shake Tchouaméni's hand, sparking a dressing room brawl that resulted in Valverde sustaining a facial cut from an accidental blow.

This internal collapse has laid bare a "toxic" atmosphere at Valdebebas, with reports suggesting that up to six first-team stars have ceased communication with manager Álvaro Arbeloa.

The timing could not be worse for Madrid, who currently trail Barcelona by 11 points. Without Valverde’s energy in midfield and facing a squad that appears to be disintegrating from within, Los Blancos risk a complete meltdown against an arch-rival poised to celebrate the league title in front of their home crowd.

Arbeloa now faces the near-impossible task of brokering peace in a unit where the divisions appear deeply rooted.

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