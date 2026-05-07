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Ex-Monaco star blames Mbappe’s ego for Real Madrid's catastrophic season

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 19:24 - 07 May 2026
Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe are on bumper salaries at Real Madrid.
Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe are on bumper salaries at Real Madrid. - Photo: IMAGO
French superstar Kylian Mbappe has been blamed for a multitude of problems at Real Madrid, including Vinicius Junior's subpar form
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The high-profile union between Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid has taken a toxic turn as the French superstar's second season in Spain threatens to end without a major trophy.

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Following reports of dressing room unrest and a record-breaking fan protest, former AS Monaco and England international Mark Hateley has pointed to the striker's personality as the root cause of the club's current "catastrophe".

Mbappe ego highlighted amid squad friction

Speaking to Get French Football News, Hateley did not hold back in his assessment of why the Galactico era 2.0 is faltering.

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He suggested that Mbappé’s individualistic attitude is sabotaging the collective, stating: “He has that ego, and that ego definitely didn’t work at PSG... I think a lot of trouble was caused behind the scenes, training ground incidents.”

Hateley also highlighted the declining output of other stars, asking pointedly: “You’ve got Vinícius Jr., who hasn’t hit the numbers [since Mbappé joined]; why is that? You put two and two together, and you get the answer.”

According to the former striker, Mbappé’s "overall demeanour" and tendency to "throw a strop" make it nearly impossible for any manager to maintain the "tight unit" required to win a league championship.

Real Madrid fans call for Mbappe’s head

The friction is no longer confined to the training ground, as Real Madrid supporters have launched an unprecedented campaign to force the Frenchman out.

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Sparked by a controversial "romantic getaway" with his girlfriend while the team struggled, the "Mbappe OUT" petition has shattered global records for digital activism.

Since its launch on May 5, the movement has gathered over 28.1 million signatures, eclipsing the 19 million record previously held by the "Justice for George Floyd" petition.

With Madridistas fiercely campaigning against their most prolific attacker, the atmosphere at the Bernabéu has turned into a pressure cooker, leaving the future of the world’s most famous footballer in serious doubt.

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