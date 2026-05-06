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Bayern Munich vs PSG: Kompany slams referee for controversial penalty decision

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:05 - 06 May 2026
Bayern Munich head coach reacted to his side's UCL exit to Paris Saint-Germain.
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Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany slammed Portuguese referee João Pinheiro following his team’s elimination from the  Champions League semi-finals at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, criticising a highly controversial penalty denial. 

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What Kompany said

While widespread commentary has misattributed the specific penalty incident to Nuno Mendes, the crucial non-call actually involved his teammate João Neves. 

During the tense second-leg clash, the Bavarians were denied a massive spot-kick when the ball clearly struck Neves's outstretched arm inside the 18-yard box following a botched clearance by PSG midfielder Vitinha. 

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Despite furious appeals from the Bayern bench, the officials refused to intervene, strictly applying a specific UEFA Law of the Game which dictates that a handball offence is not penalised if the ball deflects directly off a teammate’s own body or clearance from close proximity. 

Kompany blasted this technicality, arguing that "It doesn't go from the body to the hand, but straight to the hand. Whether that's from your own player or not – that's a bit of rubbish, a bit of nonsense."

The Mendes escape

Kompany’s frustration with the officiating is reasonable, given another separate, glaring first-half incident which involved Nuno Mendes. 

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The Portuguese left-back, who was already on a yellow card, appeared to blatantly handle the ball to illegally halt a dangerous Konrad Laimer breakaway, yet miraculously escaped a second booking and subsequent red card after the referee questionably whistled for a prior foul. 

Despite feeling robbed by these two game-altering decisions that ultimately sealed their European exit, the 40-year-old Bayern tactician showed grace in defeat. 

Kompany praised Luis Enrique’s squad for their immense quality and graciously conceded that the French giants were fully deserving winners as they advanced to the grand finale at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest.

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