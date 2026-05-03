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Man United vs Liverpool: He will relegate us — Reds fans call for Slot's sack

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 19:01 - 03 May 2026
Liverpool fans react in fury after the defeat to eternal rivals Manchester United.
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Liverpool supporters have aggressively flooded X (formerly Twitter) and BBC Sport comment sections to demand the immediate dismissal of manager Arne Slot following a devastating 3-2 defeat to Manchester United

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Loss no. 19

The bitter rivalry loss officially marked the Dutch manager's staggering 19th defeat across all competitions this season, matching the club’s record for the highest number of losses in a single campaign during the modern Premier League era. 

Furious fans on the BBC live text and social media have taken to social media to express their displeasure, citing the team's abysmal, mathematically doomed defence of their 2024/25 Premier League crown. 

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Supporters are explicitly pointing to the collapse against United as definitive proof that the former Feyenoord boss has run out of ideas.

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Slot enjoys club support

The hostility from Liverpool fans is compounded by the club's unprecedented financial backing last summer, where Liverpool's ownership authorised a record-breaking £250 million transfer window investment specifically designed to consolidate their domestic dominance and build a lasting dynasty. 

Instead, the massive expenditure has culminated in a historically poor title defence that leaves the club languishing far outside the championship picture. 

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However, despite the public vitriol and the staggering tally of 19 defeats, reliable off-the-record briefings emanating from the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) hierarchy indicate that they intend to let Slot keep his job.

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