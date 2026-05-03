Man United vs Liverpool: He will relegate us — Reds fans call for Slot's sack

Liverpool fans react in fury after the defeat to eternal rivals Manchester United.

Liverpool supporters have aggressively flooded X (formerly Twitter) and BBC Sport comment sections to demand the immediate dismissal of manager Arne Slot following a devastating 3-2 defeat to Manchester United.

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Loss no. 19

The bitter rivalry loss officially marked the Dutch manager's staggering 19th defeat across all competitions this season, matching the club’s record for the highest number of losses in a single campaign during the modern Premier League era.

Furious fans on the BBC live text and social media have taken to social media to express their displeasure, citing the team's abysmal, mathematically doomed defence of their 2024/25 Premier League crown.

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Supporters are explicitly pointing to the collapse against United as definitive proof that the former Feyenoord boss has run out of ideas.

Arne Slot must go. Now or the end of the season. Fraud. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) May 3, 2026

No need to train much as per Arne Slot players went on holiday trips. Mo Salah was right. The standards has dropped so much really since the Klopp days. Every one in just in second and third gear. — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) May 3, 2026

Arne Slot needs to never get another job in football again. His career needs to die. He should never, ever, be in charge of any other men in his life. He shouldn’t lead a workshop, prayer, wouldn’t even trust him to lead a fucking conga line. — jude (@judeblay) May 3, 2026

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I’m still waiting for a single person to tell me what the difference is between Brendan Rodgers and Slot. Rodgers didn’t put a banana peel next to Gerrard’s foot. — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) May 3, 2026

That PL title Liverpool won last year is Klopp’s PL title. This Slot guy is an absolute embarrassment — Tandy (@LFC_Tandy) May 3, 2026

Slot enjoys club support

The hostility from Liverpool fans is compounded by the club's unprecedented financial backing last summer, where Liverpool's ownership authorised a record-breaking £250 million transfer window investment specifically designed to consolidate their domestic dominance and build a lasting dynasty.

Instead, the massive expenditure has culminated in a historically poor title defence that leaves the club languishing far outside the championship picture.

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