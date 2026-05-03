Lionel Messi storms Miami GP with wife and kids following embarrassing collapse in MLS

The Inter Miami star linked with up with F1's biggest stars ahead of Sunday's race.

Just one day after Inter Miami’s shocking 4-3 collapse from a 3-0 lead against Orlando City, Lionel Messi and his family traded the soccer pitch for the glamour and adrenaline of Formula 1 at the Miami Grand Prix.

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Messi arrived at the Miami International Autodrome with wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three sons Thiago, Ciro, and Matteo, creating memorable family scenes in the paddock.

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo at the Miami GP | Instagram

The group was seen strolling through hospitality areas in casual attire, with Messi in a black short-sleeve shirt over a white tee, black shorts, and sunglasses.

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Mercedes Garage visit and car experience

Credit: X

The visit centred on the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team garage. Ahead of the main race, Messi met drivers George Russell and pole sitter Kimi Antonelli, engaging in warm handshakes and conversations before posing for group photos with the family, including Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt.

Credit: X/Bleacher Report

Messi y Antonella visitan a Russell y Antonelli en el box de Mercedes 🙌#MiamiDAZNF1 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9LEIBixlbn — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) May 3, 2026

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The standout moment came when Messi climbed into Antonelli’s Mercedes F1 car and settled into the cockpit, delighting fans and generating widespread viral footage.

Clips show him comfortably positioned in the race seat, highlighting the fun crossover between worlds.

The legend meets the future: Messi and Franco Colapinto

Amid the recent public launch of his relationship with actress Maia Reficco, Alpine driver Franco Colapinto and his girlfriend finally met the Messi family.

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Credit: Getty Images

Colapinto, the 22-year-old sensation and face of motorsport in Argentina, met up with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner on Sunday afternoon.

Messi and Antonela shared a warm encounter with the F1 couple at the Miami International Autodrome.

Lionel Messi x Franco Colapinto at the Miami GP

This appearance follows the private meeting Colapinto and Rodrigo De Paul had with Messi days earlier at Inter Miami’s training ground.

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Colapinto, who gifted Messi a signed helmet last year, previously described meeting his idol as a lifelong dream: “If you ask any Argentinian who they want to meet, it’s Leo... It was something I had dreamt of all my life.”