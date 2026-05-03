'Unacceptable' – Messi fumes at Inter Miami stars after bottling three-goal lead

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi was reportedly angry at his teammates after the Herons blew a three-goal lead in a recent loss

Lionel Messi has blasted Inter Miami CF after their astonishing collapse against Orlando City, branding the performance “unacceptable.”

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The Argentine superstar was left furious after watching his side throw away a commanding three-goal lead in front of their home fans.

Messi erupts after Florida Derby humiliation

Inter Miami appeared to be cruising toward victory in the Florida Derby after racing into a 3-0 lead, with Messi scoring the third in the 33rd minute.

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But the reigning MLS Cup holders imploded in spectacular fashion as Martín Ojeda inspired Orlando City’s comeback with a hat-trick before Tyrese Spicer netted a dramatic 93rd-minute winner.

The 4-3 defeat extended Miami’s winless run at Nu Stadium to four matches and left Messi visibly enraged at full-time as he stormed straight down the tunnel.

Dressing room ultimatum delivered by captain

Defender Ian Fray later revealed Messi confronted the squad after the match and did not hold back in his assessment.

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“Our captain spoke, and obviously gave us a bunch of words,” Fray said, adding, “He encouraged us for the next game and said this is unacceptable. We all agreed with him, it is unacceptable, and it won't happen again for sure.”

Teammate Noah Allen also admitted the squad mentally switched off after going 3-0 up, describing the team’s collective display as “very poor.”