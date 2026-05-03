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Zaidu returns to haunt Mourinho as two Super Eagles stars become champions with Porto

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 10:57 - 03 May 2026
Two Super Eagles stars claimed league honours as Porto became champions of Portugal
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Zaidu Sanusi made a successful return from injury as FC Porto clinched the Primeira Liga title with a narrow victory over Alverca.

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The triumph also saw fellow Nigerian forward Terem Moffi crowned champion for the first time in his European career.

Zaidu returns in title-clinching win

Having missed Porto’s previous league outing with a muscle injury, Sanusi was passed fit in time for the decisive clash at the Estádio do Dragão.

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Porto held firm after the break to protect their slender 1-0 lead and secure the victory that mathematically confirmed them as Portuguese champions ahead of rivals Benfica, currently coached by Jose Mourinho, and Sporting CP.

Nigerian duo celebrate league glory

Sanusi played an important role throughout Porto’s title-winning campaign, registering one goal and one assist in 17 league appearances.

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The championship marks the Super Eagles defender’s second Portuguese league crown with Porto, as he continues his trophy-laden spell in Portugal.

Moffi, meanwhile, remained an unused substitute during the decisive fixture but still celebrated a major career milestone, winning the first league title of his professional career in Europe.

For two Super Eagles stars, Porto’s latest triumph will come as another significant boost ahead of international duty as both players hope to make the squad for the upcoming Unity Cup games.

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