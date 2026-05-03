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WATCH: Messi and co bottle three-goal lead as Inter Miami lose to Orlando City

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 09:54 - 03 May 2026
Argentine legend Lionel Messi was helpless as Inter Miami blew a three-goal lead to lose against Orlando City
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Lionel Messi dazzled once again for Inter Miami CF, but his brilliance ultimately counted for little as the Herons suffered a humiliating collapse against Orlando City.

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After racing into a three-goal lead, Miami somehow imploded to lose one of the most dramatic Florida Derbies in MLS history.

Messi magic had Miami cruising

Inter Miami looked home and dry inside 33 minutes after storming into a commanding 3-0 advantage.

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Ian Fray opened the scoring before Telasco Segovia doubled the lead with Messi providing the assist, and the Argentine superstar then added a spectacular third in trademark fashion.

Receiving the ball from longtime teammate Luis Suárez, Messi skipped past a defender before unleashing a fierce strike from outside the box into the corner.

It was his eighth MLS goal in just 10 appearances this season and his 86th overall for the club, appearing to put the result beyond doubt.

Orlando complete historic comeback

Despite appearing dead and buried, Orlando City SC mounted one of the greatest comebacks in MLS history.

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Martín Ojeda led the fightback with a sensational hat-trick, scoring once before half-time, again in the 68th minute, and then converting from the penalty spot to level the match.

With Miami rattled and their defence in chaos, Tyrese Spicer struck deep into stoppage time to complete an extraordinary 4-3 victory.

The defeat means Inter Miami remain without a win in their first four matches at their new stadium despite sitting near the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

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