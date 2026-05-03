Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight worth £100m each

Eddie Hearn confirms Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury will be a one-fight deal, with both fighters set to earn £100m

Promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed that the long-awaited clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is being structured as a single-fight agreement, ending speculation about a potential multi-fight series.

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Anthony Joshua || Imago

The proposed fight is shaping up to be one of the most lucrative in boxing history, with both Joshua and Fury reportedly set to earn around £100 million each.

What Hearn said

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Speaking to BBC Sport, Hearn made the situation clear, “Yes, it is a one-fight deal.”

Current plans indicate the fight could take place in November 2026, giving both fighters time to stay active and build momentum.

Before any meeting with Fury, Joshua is scheduled to face Kristian Prenga on July 25, a bout seen as another step in his ongoing comeback journey after the accident in Lagos.

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Meanwhile, Fury heads into the proposed clash on the back of a win over Arslanbek Makhmudov, maintaining his position as one of the division’s dominant figures.

A showdown between Joshua and Fury has long been considered one of the most important fights in modern heavyweight boxing.