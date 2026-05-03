Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in a peculiar Monday 3 pm Premier League kickoff as the Blues chase a European finish.

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Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest betting tips

Both teams to score

Over 2.5 goals

Chelsea to win

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest preview

Chelsea will be looking to boost their hopes of a top-six finish when they take on Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Monday afternoon.

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The Blues’ hopes of securing a spot in the top five are likely gone following their dismal run of results in the league. They have lost each of their last five games in the league without scoring a goal.

Chelsea have not lost six in a row since November 1993, and have never suffered six defeats consecutively without scoring in their league history.

Despite that dire run, interim coach Calum McFarlane insists Chelsea’s morale is high.

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Indeed, Chelsea looked improved in their first game of McFarlane’s second interim spell in charge in last Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United.

Enzo Fernandez scored the only goal of the game to send them to a final against Manchester City.

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez | IMAGO

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are looking to distance themselves from the relegation battle as they aim to continue their form.

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Vitor Pereira’s side romped to a 5-0 victory at Sunderland last time out in a result that saw them a huge step towards safety.

They are 16th, five points clear of Tottenham, who occupy the final place in the bottom three.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest head-to-head

Chelsea strolled to a 3-0 triumph at the City Ground in the reverse fixture in October, condemning Ange Postecoglou to the sack in the process.

However, Nottingham Forest have not suffered a single league loss at Stamford Bridge since returning to the big time in 2022.

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Furthermore, by thrashing Sunderland 5-0, Burnley 4-1 and Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 during that incredible run, Pereira's side have scored 3+ goals in three of their last four Premier League games, as many times as in their previous 29 contests before that.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest team forms

Chelsea Premier League form: 🟩🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥

Chelsea form (all competitions): 🟥🟩🟥🟥🟥🟩

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Nottingham Forest Premier League form: 🟧🟧🟩🟧🟩🟩

Nottingham Forest form (all competitions): 🟧🟧🟩🟩🟩🟩

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest team news

After Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro's returns from muscular problems at Wembley, Chelsea have received a double boost at the other end of the pitch, as Reece James (thigh) and Levi Colwill (ACL) could both be in the squad on Monday night.

Filip Jorgensen (groin), Jamie Gittens (thigh) and Estevao Willian (thigh) remain out of contention for the hosts, as does Mykhaylo Mudryk, who is currently fighting a four-year doping suspension.

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Meanwhile, an already-depleted Forest side suffered a fresh blow on Thursday when Ola Aina limped off in the second half. However, Pereira is optimistic about his chances of a swift recovery.

The visiting boss was less hopeful on Dan Ndoye (unspecified), Ibrahim Sangare (unspecified), Jair Cunha (shoulder) and Murillo (thigh), though, while Nicolo Savona (knee), Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh), John Victor (knee) and Willy Boly (knee) are all out.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup

Chelsea: Sánchez; Gusto, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernández, Neto; Pedro

Nottingham Forest: Sels; Abbott, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; McAtee, Anderson, Dominguez, Gibbs-White; Jesus, Lucca

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Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Low on both numbers and energy, Nottingham Forest's terrific scoring streak and unbeaten run could come to an end at the home of a reinvigorated Chelsea side.

Also, this is a must-win game for Chelsea if they want to position themselves back in Champions League contention.

McFarlane got the Blues back on song in the FA Cup semi-final last weekend, and he will be hoping for a repeat performance in a bid to end the season strongly.

Correct score prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Nottingham Forest

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