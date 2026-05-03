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Liverpool crisis deepens as Slot equals Rodgers’ record after Man United defeat

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:30 - 03 May 2026
Arne Slot on the touchline || Imago
Arne Slot on the touchline || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Arne Slot equals Brendan Rodgers’ unwanted Liverpool record of 18 defeats after a loss to Manchester United.
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Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has equalled an unwanted club record previously held by Brendan Rodgers after the Reds slumped to another defeat, this time against Manchester United.

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The result marks Liverpool’s 18th loss of the 2025/26 season, matching the tally recorded during Rodgers’ difficult 2014/15 campaign.

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From Champions to Crisis

The defeat at Old Trafford further exposed Liverpool’s inconsistency in what has become a deeply frustrating campaign.

Just a year ago, Slot was celebrating Premier League glory in his debut season after replacing Jürgen Klopp. Now, his side is battling simply to secure a top-four finish.

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Liverpool currently sits in a tense race for Champions League qualification, with little margin for further slip-ups.

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