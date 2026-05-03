Liverpool crisis deepens as Slot equals Rodgers’ record after Man United defeat

Arne Slot equals Brendan Rodgers’ unwanted Liverpool record of 18 defeats after a loss to Manchester United.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has equalled an unwanted club record previously held by Brendan Rodgers after the Reds slumped to another defeat, this time against Manchester United.

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The result marks Liverpool’s 18th loss of the 2025/26 season, matching the tally recorded during Rodgers’ difficult 2014/15 campaign.

Liverpool have lost EIGHTEEN games this season, the most in a single season since under Brendan Rodgers in 2014/15... 😬❌ pic.twitter.com/t7iHcyHLVi — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 3, 2026

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From Champions to Crisis

The defeat at Old Trafford further exposed Liverpool’s inconsistency in what has become a deeply frustrating campaign.

Just a year ago, Slot was celebrating Premier League glory in his debut season after replacing Jürgen Klopp. Now, his side is battling simply to secure a top-four finish.

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