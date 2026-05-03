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Sir Alex Ferguson rushed to hospital as precaution before Man United vs Liverpool clash

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 16:45 - 03 May 2026
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson was rushed to the hospital on Sunday after feeling unwell at Old Trafford ahead of the club's Premier League match against Liverpool.
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The iconic former manager, 84, was at the stadium for the highly anticipated fixture when he experienced a health scare. 

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Ferguson, who guided the Red Devils to 13 Premier League titles, remains a fixture at home games, regularly watching from the directors' box. 

He served as a club ambassador for 12 years following his retirement in 2013, a role that concluded last year under the new ownership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

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Ferguson rushed to the hospital

Reports indicate that Ferguson was initially attended to by medics in the Stretford End tunnel before being escorted to a waiting ambulance.

After being assessed inside the vehicle, it is understood he was then transported to a hospital for further evaluation. 

A source told SunSport that Ferguson was conscious and "okay" while in the ambulance before departing the grounds. 

Sir Alex Ferguson
Sir Alex Ferguson
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This incident follows a more serious health crisis in May 2018, when Ferguson suffered a brain haemorrhage and required emergency surgery. 

Doctors at the time gave him only a 20 percent chance of survival. He made a full recovery, returning to Old Trafford in September of that year.

The club is currently awaiting confirmation regarding his health situation, as the details of his condition are not yet known.

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