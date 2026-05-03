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‘A pain for defenders’ — France legend claims Osimhen will dominate Premier League

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:13 - 03 May 2026
Victor Osimhen has been backed to dominate the Premier League, should he complete a move from Galatasaray.
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France legend Emmanuel Petit has urged Victor Osimhen to finally make his long-rumoured move to the Premier League this summer, insisting the Nigerian striker possesses the "aggressive" edge needed to dominate England.

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Osimhen has been on fire for Galatasaray this season, despite injury concerns and missing a month due to AFCON.

Victor Osimhen stamped his Galatasaray legacy deeper vs Fenerbahce.
Victor Osimhen has scored 20 goals across competitions in back-to-back seasons for Galatasaray

The 27-year-old has already racked up 20 goals in all competitions, following a staggering 37-goal haul last term, further cementing his reputation as one of the most feared finishers on the planet.

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Petit backs Osimhen to dominate EPL

Petit, who previously identified Osimhen as the man to break the infamous "No. 9 curse" at Chelsea, believes the Super Eagles star is a rare breed of striker who would thrive under the physical demands of English football.

Speaking to Andy's Bet Club, the former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder highlighted the physical and mental attributes that make Osimhen a nightmare for any backline.

"The way he plays on the pitch is a pain for defenders. This guy is very aggressive. He has something to prove.

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Victor Osimhen | IMAGO
Victor Osimhen | IMAGO

"After he left France for Napoli, he did great in Italy. But then he was fighting with the president of Napoli, and then he went to Galatasaray."

Despite the off-field drama that preceded his move to Istanbul, Petit is adamant that Osimhen’s best years are ahead of him and that the Premier League is his natural destination.

"I think Osimhen has many seasons to play at the highest level. So I think that could be something very, very good for the Premier League. I think he has the character, the personality, and the background to play in the Premier League."

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For Petit, a move to England isn't just about the goals, it is about a player whose personality is tailor-made for the biggest stage in club football.

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