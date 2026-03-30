‘It happened to me - Gary Lineker claims Arteta is using Alex Ferguson's international break tactics

Gary Lineker has suggested Mikel Arteta is borrowing a page from Sir Alex Ferguson's book, as a significant number of Arsenal players have pulled out of international duty.

With the Premier League title race intensifying, the timing of these fitness issues has drawn considerable attention.

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The number of players returning to north London has raised eyebrows, with a total of ten players now withdrawn from their national teams. This list includes crucial starters such as William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Bukayo Saka.

While the club insists these are all legitimate fitness concerns, the timing is notable, coming just before a critical run of fixtures that includes a title showdown with Manchester City.

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Lineker speaks on injured Arsenal players

The former England international, speaking on "The Rest is Football" podcast, drew parallels between Arteta's current squad management and the methods famously employed by the legendary Manchester United manager.

Gary Lineker || Imago

Ferguson was known for being fiercely protective of his players during international breaks, often ensuring key squad members were rested for friendly matches.

Lineker sees a similar pattern emerging at the Emirates. "Interestingly, a couple of Arsenal players have pulled out of this squad now," he said.

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"Both [Bukayo] Saka and Declan Rice have gone. They joined people like [William] Saliba and Gabriel and one or two other players. I think Arteta is playing a Sir Alex role here."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta || Imago

Lineker acknowledged that while managers often apply pressure, the ultimate decision usually lies with the player.

"All managers have done that, but generally it’s down to the players," he explained. "The manager would always pressure you to pull out of friendlies in particular. It happened to me a couple of times and on both occasions I said, 'No chance.'"

For Arteta, ensuring his key players are fit for the season's final stretch is paramount. With Arsenal aiming to end a long wait for a Premier League trophy.

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