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Madueke joins Arsenal injury list after being forced off in England's friendly against Uruguay

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:27 - 28 March 2026
Madueke joins Arsenal injury list
Arsenal winger Noni Madueke was forced off with an injury just 38 minutes into England's friendly against Uruguay, leaving Wembley Stadium in a knee brace and raising concerns for his club.
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The forward sustained the injury following a collision in the penalty area in England’s 1-1 draw against Uruguay. 

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After skillfully dribbling past a defender, Madueke's shot was blocked, and he subsequently crashed into Uruguay's Rodrigo Aguirre.

Madueke received medical attention on the pitch for several minutes. Despite attempting to continue, he was unable to shake off the knock and was substituted shortly after, with West Ham's Jarrod Bowen taking his place.

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Madueke injured 

The timing is a significant setback for the winger, who was hoping to use the international break to strengthen his case for a spot in England's upcoming major tournament squad.

After the match, Madueke was seen walking through the mixed zone with his left leg heavily braced, suggesting he may return to his club for assessment rather than remaining with the national team.

Madueke gets injured || Imago
Madueke gets injured || Imago

The injury will be a worry for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as the Blues prepare for the final stretch of the season.

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Madueke, who was also wearing a support on his left wrist following a recent knock, had expressed his determination to impress on the international stage before returning to club duties.

The attacker joins the likes of Gabriel Magalhães, Eberechi Eze, William Saliba, Leandro Trossard, Jurrien Timber and Martin Odegaard, who dropped out of the international break due to injury.

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