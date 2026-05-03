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Pedri breaks Messi's Barcelona record

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 17:01 - 03 May 2026
Spain international midfielder Pedri has broken a longstanding Lionel Messi record for Barcelona.
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Barcelona midfield maestro Pedri officially etched his name into the club's history books during the 2-1 victory over Osasuna on Saturday, becoming the youngest player in the Catalan giant's history to reach 200 starts for the club. 

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Pedri surpasses Messi

Achieving the milestone at exactly 23 years and 159 days old, the Canary Islander successfully eclipsed the record held by legendary forward Lionel Messi, who reached his double-century mark at 23 years and 227 days. 

Messi’s record, which stood for over a decade, had previously broken the long-standing record set by iconic midfielder Xavi Hernández, who reached the landmark at 24 years and 44 days. 

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Pedri marked his record-breaking night in Pamplona with a hard-fought three points which pushed Barcelona closer to wrapping up the 2025/26 LALIGA title.

The road to 200

Since making his official Barcelona debut as a highly touted 17-year-old during the 2020/21 season, Pedri has seamlessly cemented himself as the indispensable spine of the team's setup. 

His peerless technical intelligence and tempo-dictating passing are absolutely vital to the way the Blaugrana play, directly contributing to his impressive domestic trophy haul, which currently includes two Spanish league crowns, with a third in view. 

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However, his newly established milestone is already under severe threat. Current Barcelona teenage sensations Lamine Yamal and center-back Pau Cubarsí are already guaranteed, week-in, week-out starters under Flick, positioning both La Masia graduates to eclipse Pedri’s age record in the near future mathematically.

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