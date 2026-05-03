Madrid Open: How record-breaker Jannik Sinner CRUSHED Alexander Zverev in brutal 57-minute final

The world no.1 secured the 2026 Madrid Open title with a dominant display.

Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev in the final of the 2026 Madrid Open, winning 6-1, 6-2 to become the first man in tennis history to win five consecutive ATP Masters 1000 titles.

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Sinner’s flawless performance inside Manolo Santana Stadium lasted just 57 minutes, continuing a towering 23-match winning streak.

Sinner's crowning moment 👑@janniksin produces a magnificent performance as he defeats Zverev 6-1, 6-2 for his first Madrid title! @MutuaMadridOpen | #MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/yusn2NM7M0 — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 3, 2026

How it happened

Jannik Sinner won the 2026 Madrid Open | IMAGO

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Sinner executed a near-perfect tactical game plan that completely neutralised the former two-time Madrid champion.

The 24-year-old Italian grabbed immediate control of the match by breaking Zverev in the opening game and charging to a 3-0 lead in just nine minutes.

Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner during the final of the 2026 Madrid Open | IMAGO

Sinner dropped only two points behind his first serve all match, winning a staggering 93 per cent of his first-serve points while refusing to face a single break point.

Known for his own massive serve, Zverev had no answers as Sinner capitalized on every opening and converted all four break points he earned. Zverev was forced to play constantly on the retreat because the relentless Italian stepped into the court to take the ball early, ruthlessly pinning his opponent behind the baseline.

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Jannik Sinner won the 2026 Madrid Open | IMAGO

The bigger picture

Jannik Sinner won the 2026 Madrid Open | IMAGO

Beyond lifting the trophy in Madrid, Sinner’s victory shattered several all-time tennis milestones.

By following up his titles in Paris last year, as well as Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte-Carlo this season, Sinner stands alone as the first man to win five consecutive Masters 1000 events since the series began in 1990.

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Sinner has now claimed 8 of the 9 active ATP Masters 1000 titles, leaving only the Italian Open in Rome to complete the set. This latest victory also marked Sinner's ninth consecutive victory over Zverev, heavily skewing their overall head-to-head record in his favour. The tennis world now looks to Rome for the upcoming Italian Open.