Lind, Poret, Junsung & Thakkar: 10 Most Explosive Players at WTT Contender Lagos 2026

Meet the top-ranked men competing at the 2026 WTT Contender Lagos, from defending champion Anders Lind to Nigerian teen prodigy Matthew Kuti. Full player profiles inside.

The highly explosive WTT Contender Lagos 2026 has officially served off today , Tuesday, May 19, running until May 24.

Tragically, Nigeria's undisputed king, Quadri Aruna, has been officially ruled out due to injury, blowing the field wide open.

From the lethal "strawberry" flick of world champion contenders to local teenage prodigies, the elite men's singles draw is packed with pure dynamite.

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The 2026 WTT Contender Lagos has officially served off today at the iconic Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall.

With a staggering ₦140 Million ($100,000) purse and critical world ranking points up for grabs, the stakes are sky-high.

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Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna is the top-ranked African but is out of the 2026 WTT Contender Lagos.

But the tournament has already been rocked by absolute drama, Nigeria’s legendary powerhouse Quadri Aruna has been officially ruled out of the tournament due to an unexpected injury. With the king sidelined, the crown is completely up for grabs.

Here are the top 10 most lethal, highest-ranked male table tennis players set to ignite the tables in Lagos.

Did you catch that edge ball? 👀



Spectacular play from Igor Boulmo and Joshua Samson but Igor pushes ahead to claim a 3-1 win!🤩#WTTLagos #TableTennis pic.twitter.com/bVMRUlRiik — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) May 19, 2026

Top-Ranked Men at WTT Contender Lagos 2026

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1. Anders Lind (Denmark): World No. 16

The undisputed main attraction! The reigning 2025 Lagos champion returns to African soil with a massive target on his back.

Denmark’s Anders Lind

A creative left-handed wizard and 13-time Danish champion, Lind is globally famous for his unplayable “strawberry” flick shot that produces wicked, physics-defying side-spin.

Anders Lind and Leo De Nodrest fought down to the wire in a heated #WTTLagos Semifinal in 2025, with Anders taking the decider in a tight 13-11!💥



Will they meet again in 2026?👊#TableTennis pic.twitter.com/iNFVn9cOYw — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) May 18, 2026

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2. Thibault Poret (France): World No. 26

Talk about a meteoric rise! This 21-year-old French sensation has completely shattered the global ranks, skyrocketing from outside the top 150 straight into the world's elite bracket in just 24 months.

Thibault Poret

The 2023 European U21 Doubles Champion brings raw, fearless millennial energy to the Lagos tables.

3. Oh Junsung (Korea Republic): World No. 31

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The teenage prodigy the entire world is watching. At just 19 years old, Junsung is widely regarded as the absolute future of South Korean table tennis.

He plays with zero fear and lightning-fast reflexes, making him a prime candidate to pull off a chaotic title heist.

4. Manav Thakkar (India): World No. 39

India’s highest-ranked men’s singles player is a certified speed demon. A former U18 and U21 World No. 1 and a Paris 2024 Olympian.

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Thakkar made history as the first Indian ever to reach a WTT Star Contender semifinal. If you love relentless, aggressive, fast-paced attacking play, this is your guy.

The European & Asian Heavyweights

5. Lim Jong-Hoon (Korea Republic): World No. 54

Don't let the singles rank fool you, Jong-Hoon is an absolute doubles god, having captured the World No. 1 spot in mixed doubles earlier this year.

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The elite left-hander and 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medalist possesses top-11 pedigree and can physically overpower anyone on his day.

6. Joao Geraldo (Portugal)

An absolute human hurricane. Geraldo is a high-rotation, aggressive attacker whose heavy topspins regularly leave opponents chasing shadows.

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The former Portuguese national champion and European bronze medalist knows exactly how to navigate high-stakes knockout brackets.

7. Leo De Nodrest (France)

A dynamic, left-handed attacker who loves the electric Lagos atmosphere. De Nodrest was a semifinalist here in 2025.

He lost a heart-stopping match to eventual champion Anders Lind. He is back with a massive chip on his shoulder and a point to prove.

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8. Lilian Bardet (France)

The former World No. 41 and 2024 World Team silver medalist became an internet sensation after completely destroying World No. 4 Liang Jingkun at the US Smash.

He brings major box-office entertainment to Surulere. A literal giant-killer.

9. Joé Seyfried (France)

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Standing at a massive 1.91 meters, Seyfried is an absolute physical specimen at the table.

Fresh off capturing the Men’s Singles crown at the WTT Feeder Senec in Slovakia just last month, he arrives in Nigeria in the absolute form of his life.

The Local Naija Heroes

10. Matthew Kuti (Nigeria) & Olajide Omotayo (Nigeria)

With Aruna out, the weight of a passionate nation falls squarely on these two icons. Olajide Omotayo, the celebrated "Prince of Nigerian table tennis" and double Olympian, qualifies directly for the main draw and is ready to use the deafening home support to spark a legendary run.

Alongside him is 15-year-old teen prodigy Matthew Kuti. Regarded as the undisputed heir to Aruna's throne and named Africa’s Most Improved Player, the Lagos-born national champion enters the world's top 200 playing with an unpredictable, explosive shakehand attacking style.

With five players inside the world's top 20 and 30 in the top 100 invading the aquatic city, the Sir Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall is going to be an absolute cauldron of noise.

Matthew Kuti