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Transfers: Serie A side make improved bid for Tolu Arokodare

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:10 - 15 July 2026
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Fiorentina have submitted a new and improved proposal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Tolu Arokodare.
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According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Italian club’s latest offer is a loan deal with a €22 million buy-out clause.

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Negotiations are currently underway, and Arokodare is highly keen on the move to Italy, viewing a switch to Serie A as the ideal next step for his career.

This follows Wolves’ decision to reject Fiorentina’s initial opening offer for the Nigeria international last week.

Wolves manager opens up on Arokodare struggles
Wolevs striker Tolu Arokdare | IMAGO
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The 25-year-old forward is eager to secure a move to Italy after turning down the chance to join Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor.

While the Turkish club also submitted an official offer to Wolves, Arokodare has made it clear his preference lies with the Italian side.

The striker joined Wolves from Belgian club KRC Genk last summer in a £23.4 million deal, signing a four-year contract with the option of an additional year.

However, he struggled to replicate his prolific Belgian form in England, scoring just three times in 33 Premier League appearances as Wolves suffered relegation.

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