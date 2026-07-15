Transfers: Serie A side make improved bid for Tolu Arokodare

Fiorentina have submitted a new and improved proposal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Tolu Arokodare.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Italian club’s latest offer is a loan deal with a €22 million buy-out clause.

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Negotiations are currently underway, and Arokodare is highly keen on the move to Italy, viewing a switch to Serie A as the ideal next step for his career.

🚨🟣 EXCL: Fiorentina submit new proposal to sign Tolu Arokodare as talks with Wolves continue.



Loan with €22m buy clause offered, talks underway with Tolu keen on Fiorentina as next step for his career. ⚜️



🎥🇮🇹 https://t.co/agQilFcbHh pic.twitter.com/2Npt7SrSMQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2026

Wolevs striker Tolu Arokdare | IMAGO

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The 25-year-old forward is eager to secure a move to Italy after turning down the chance to join Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor.

While the Turkish club also submitted an official offer to Wolves, Arokodare has made it clear his preference lies with the Italian side.

The striker joined Wolves from Belgian club KRC Genk last summer in a £23.4 million deal, signing a four-year contract with the option of an additional year.