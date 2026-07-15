‘Football only lasts 20–25 years’ - Osimhen reveals dream of returning to school for university degree

Galatasaray and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen has shared his ambition to return to education and earn a university degree, highlighting the importance of preparing for life after football.

Osimhen ultimately dropped out during his final year of secondary school (SSS 3) to dedicate himself entirely to football.

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The 27-year-old described leaving school as one of the greatest risks he ever took. Raised in the Olusosun area of Lagos amidst financial hardship, Osimhen's family struggled to make ends meet.

Despite his sisters' efforts to cover his school fees, the challenging circumstances forced him into a pivotal decision.

Osimhen plans to return to school

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The Super Eagles star acknowledged that while he has achieved significant success on the pitch, a football career is finite.

He expressed a desire to inspire young people by demonstrating that it's possible to return to school even after becoming a professional athlete.

"I'd love to go back to school and earn a degree because football only lasts 20–25 years," Osimhen stated.

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"I already have investments, but I want to prove you can drop out, become successful, and still return to school to finish your education."

Victor Osimhen | Imago

While planning for his future, Osimhen's present remains firmly on the pitch, where he continues to excel for Galatasaray.

Since he arrived in Istanbul, Osimhen has been instrumental in Galatasaray's attack, leading them to consecutive Süper Lig titles.