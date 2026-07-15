Advertisement

‘Football only lasts 20–25 years’ - Osimhen reveals dream of returning to school for university degree

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:01 - 15 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Osimhen reveals dream of returning to school
Galatasaray and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen has shared his ambition to return to education and earn a university degree, highlighting the importance of preparing for life after football.
Advertisement

Osimhen ultimately dropped out during his final year of secondary school (SSS 3) to dedicate himself entirely to football. 

Advertisement

The 27-year-old described leaving school as one of the greatest risks he ever took. Raised in the Olusosun area of Lagos amidst financial hardship, Osimhen's family struggled to make ends meet. 

Despite his sisters' efforts to cover his school fees, the challenging circumstances forced him into a pivotal decision.

Osimhen plans to return to school

Advertisement

The Super Eagles star acknowledged that while he has achieved significant success on the pitch, a football career is finite. 

He expressed a desire to inspire young people by demonstrating that it's possible to return to school even after becoming a professional athlete.

"I'd love to go back to school and earn a degree because football only lasts 20–25 years," Osimhen stated. 

Advertisement

"I already have investments, but I want to prove you can drop out, become successful, and still return to school to finish your education."

Victor Osimhen | Imago
Victor Osimhen | Imago

While planning for his future, Osimhen's present remains firmly on the pitch, where he continues to excel for Galatasaray. 

Since he arrived in Istanbul, Osimhen has been instrumental in Galatasaray's attack, leading them to consecutive Süper Lig titles. 

His stellar form has kept him on the radar of Europe's elite clubs, with clubs like Chelsea, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid persistently linked with the Nigerian as they seek a reliable goalscorer. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
'Una no get shame?' — Super Eagles’ official X account clowned by Nigerians after mocking France’s World Cup exit
Football
15.07.2026
'Una no get shame?' — Super Eagles’ official X account clowned by Nigerians after mocking France’s World Cup exit
Mbappe blames tactical failures for France's defeat
2026 FIFA World Cup
15.07.2026
‘We lack communication on the press’ - Mbappe blames tactical failures for France's defeat to Spain
2026 FIFA World Cup Day 32 recap: Yamal is ‘Mr Talk and Do’, but Mbappé has a problem
2026 FIFA World Cup
15.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup Day 32 recap: Yamal is ‘Mr Talk and Do’, but Mbappé has a problem
Rodri criticises referee
2026 FIFA World Cup
15.07.2026
‘We're talking about 10 or 15 fouls’ - Rodri criticises referee for failing to protect Yamal
Victor Osimhen: Can Super Eagles main man lead Nigeria to 2030 FIFA World Cup?
Super Eagles
15.07.2026
Victor Osimhen: Can Super Eagles main man lead Nigeria to 2030 FIFA World Cup?
Walker begs Tuchel not to adopt man-marking Messi
2026 FIFA World Cup
15.07.2026
‘Don’t poke the bear’ - Walker begs Tuchel not to adopt man-marking Messi in semi-final showdown