Liverpool vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips: European Places On The Line For Reds And Bees In Final Day Clash

Liverpool battle for Champions League qualification on an emotional day of Merseyside departures, while Brentford are looking to secure a historic European debut.

All Liverpool need to do to qualify for next season’s Champions League is avoid defeat to Brentford.

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In fact, they could lose and still qualify, given they are three points ahead of sixth-placed Bournemouth.

The Merseysiders were beaten 4-2 by Aston Villa on May 15 – their fifth fixture in a row without a clean sheet – and Villa's fourth goal was the eighth the Reds have conceded in their past three clashes in the league.

Brentford travel to face Liverpool sitting ninth on 52 points, level with eighth-placed Chelsea but behind on goal difference.

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They need a win to keep their European hopes alive: victory at Anfield, combined with Chelsea and Brighton both failing to win, would secure Europa League football.

A Brentford win alongside a Brighton victory and Chelsea failing to win would send the Bees into the Conference League.

However, Brentford's away performances have also been concerning, with the club winless in their past four on their travels, and a defeat on Merseyside would extend their losing streak on the road to three games.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Liverpool to win 1.84 High Value bet Over 2.5 goals 1.48 High Player prop Mo Salah anytime goalscorer 2.55 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

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Liverpool to win

Liverpool are stuttering towards the end of the season, without a win in their previous three games, but they'll want to finish the campaign on a high note in front of their home fans.

It's been a disappointing title defence from Arne Slot's side, who are currently 5th.

However, it’s set to be an emotional afternoon at Anfield as Liverpool bid farewell to at least two modern-day legends.

Mo Salah and Andrew Robertson will get a huge send-off, and home supporters are keen to see them finish on a high.

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Arne Slot’s side are the favourites, and with the added emotional backdrop, we can see them coming out on top.

Both teams to score

Both sides have produced plenty of goals recently.

For Liverpool, both teams have scored in their last five Premier League matches, with over 2.5 goals in all of them. Brentford haven’t been involved in as many BTTS clashes, but five of their last six ties have gone over 2.5 goals.

The Reds conceded four against Villa last time out, and Crystal Palace found a way past the Bees twice. Neither defence has been particularly strong in recent weeks, which should boost the confidence of their respective attackers.

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We expect an action-packed affair in this one.

Mo Salah anytime goalscorer

By his incredibly high standards, this season has been a tough one for Mo Salah. Yet, he’s still got 21 goals and assists. This weekend’s game will be his 442nd and final outing for the Reds.

No doubt he’ll be determined to sign off in style and produce one last moment of brilliance.

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The 33-year-old has three goals in his last six PL games and is expected to start on Sunday. He’ll be by no means the only goalscorer on the field, but he will definitely be the most prolific.

Football loves a narrative, and you can’t help but wonder whether the football gods will be smiling down on him this weekend.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool: (4-2-3-1)

Alisson; Gomez, van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Gakpo

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Brentford: (4-2-3-1)

Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Ajer, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Janelt; Outtara, Jensen, Damsgaard; Thiago

Team News – Liverpool

There has been some debate about whether Slot would opt to start Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian appeared to criticise the head coach in a social media post.

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Given the winger will leave at the end of the season, a decision to omit the 33-year-old from the lineup would almost certainly mark the destruction of the relationship between Slot and the Anfield faithful.

Andrew Robertson is also set to make his farewell appearance, while goalkeeper Alisson Becker will hope that he can start what could be his final game for the club.

Team News – Brentford

Former Liverpool man Fabio Carvalho is predicted to return from a knee injury in September, recently travelling to Florida for recovery alongside teammate Antoni Milambo.

Sepp van den Berg is set to feature against his former club along with former Red Caoimhin Kelleher between the posts, while a return appearance for Jordan Henderson should not be ruled out.

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