Brighton vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips: Seagulls Flying High For European Football In Final Day Fixture

Brighton welcome Manchester United to the Amex on the final day of the season, looking to secure European football for next season.

Fabian Hurzeler's team are seventh in the table, which is a Europa League league phase spot, while they are one point ahead of eighth-placed Chelsea.

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However, their recent results have been inconsistent, and their defeat against Leeds United last time out all but ended their slim Champions League ambitions.

Manchester United, meanwhile, confirmed Michael Carrick as their permanent head coach on Friday, with the Englishman signing a contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2028.

And Carrick would think of no better way to celebrate than by guiding his team to another victory on the final matchday.

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Man United have the fourth-best away record in the Premier League this season, picking up 26 points from 18 matches, only suffering four defeats in the process.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Over 2.5 goals 1.50 High Double chance Brighton to win or draw 1.27 High Player prop Danny Welbeck anytime goalscorer 1.97 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Over 2.5 goals

Michael Carrick has done an exceptional job with United this season, and a third-place finish is proof of that. However, their defensive vulnerability is something that they must work on.

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The Red Devils have lost only two of their last 10 matches, but they’ve also only kept two clean sheets. They had to score three goals to guarantee a victory in their two most recent wins.

Eight of United’s last 10 games featured over 2.5 goals scored, while Brighton have seen that same outcome in five of their last seven games.

That exact scenario also occurred during both of their previous meetings this season, meaning there is excellent reason to expect an entertaining match.

Both teams will feature excellent attacking players at the American Express Stadium, and we expect both sides to score.

Brighton to win or draw

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With European qualification already wrapped up for Manchester United, Brighton will be the far more motivated side as they seek to clinch a Europa League spot with a positive result.

The Seagulls will most likely adopt a high-pressing approach with plenty of possession as they look to take the game to the visitors.

However, Bruno Fernandes is in amazing form and looking to surpass the Premier League assist record after winning the Premier League Player of the Season award, so Manchester United should get a lot of joy on the break.

An unforgettable season 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LyFXHvu1qu — Premier League (@premierleague) May 23, 2026

We expect an entertaining and high-scoring draw at the Amex.

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Danny Welbeck anytime goalscorer

Danny Welbeck played over 140 games for Manchester United, scoring 29 goals and winning numerous trophies.

The 35-year-old has also scored eight goals against them over the years, including his strike at Old Trafford back in October. As Brighton’s top scorer this season, he is likely to add to that tally this weekend.

Danny Welbeck celebrating a goal. (Photo Credit: Imago)

With the Seagulls pursuing Europa League qualification against his former team, Welbeck is almost certain to score.

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He’s scored in every other game over the last 11 matches, and he will want to finish the campaign strongly.

Predicted Lineups

Brighton: (4-2-3-1)

Vebruggen; Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; March, Gross; Minteh, Hinshelwood, Rutter; Welbeck

Manchester United: (4-2-3-1)

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Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Dorgu; Cunha

Team News – Brighton

Brighton will be missing Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (thigh) and Adam Webster (knee) through injury on Sunday, while Mats Wieffer (ankle) is a major doubt for the contest.

Head coach Hurzeler could name an unchanged side from the one that took to the field for the first whistle against Leeds, with Danny Welbeck set to feature through the middle against his former club.

Team News – Manchester United

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Matthijs de Ligt (back) remains unavailable, while Benjamin Sesko is a major doubt with the shin injury that has seen him miss the team's last two matches.

Casemiro made his final appearance for the Red Devils last time out against Forest and will not be involved this weekend, so Mason Mount could be in line for a spot in central midfield.